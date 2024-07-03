iifl-logo-icon 1
Zeal Global Services Ltd Share Price

172.35
(-3.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open182.05
  • Day's High182.05
  • 52 Wk High294.4
  • Prev. Close178
  • Day's Low172.1
  • 52 Wk Low 148
  • Turnover (lac)18.61
  • P/E20.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS8.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)229.39
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Zeal Global Services Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 22 Dec, 2023

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Zeal Global Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Zeal Global Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:37 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Aug-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.40%

Non-Promoter- 26.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Zeal Global Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.31

9.77

1.95

0.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.72

10.51

8.72

5.32

Net Worth

64.03

20.28

10.67

5.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

193.09

112.21

121.09

60.59

76.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

193.09

112.21

121.09

60.59

76.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.31

0.49

0.18

0.36

0.22

View Annually Results

Zeal Global Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Zeal Global Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zeal Global Services Ltd

Summary

Zeal Global Services Ltd was originally incorporated as Zeal Global Services Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 13, 2014, issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Zeal Global Services Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 25, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Headquartered in Delhi, Zeal Services has presence in Mumbai as their international logistics operations are supported by a network of service partners and vendors to service client requirements across India and abroad. The Company is engaged in the business of providing logistics solutions in the Air Cargo Industry. It has been operating as General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) and sales partner for airline in the region. The Company operate into two business verticals: Cargo Carrier Service and Passenger Carrier Service. The Company under Cargo Carrier Service are representing various airlines such as Air Europa Express (Latin America), Copa Airlines (Latin America), MIATMongolian (Mongolia), Bringer Airlines (Latin America), Paragon Hong Kong Express (Asia), Fits Aviation Pvt Ltd (Latin America/ Africa), Azerbaijan (Azerbaijan), Indigo (Dubai / Middle East), Mercury Air Cargo (Latin America). Transfer and shipment of goods by arrangement with the represented / contracted airlines for the transportation o
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Zeal Global Services Ltd share price today?

The Zeal Global Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹172.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zeal Global Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zeal Global Services Ltd is ₹229.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zeal Global Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zeal Global Services Ltd is 20.3 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zeal Global Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zeal Global Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zeal Global Services Ltd is ₹148 and ₹294.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zeal Global Services Ltd?

Zeal Global Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -14.01%, 6 Month at -6.95%, 3 Month at -2.17% and 1 Month at -5.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zeal Global Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zeal Global Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.60 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

