Summary

Zeal Global Services Ltd was originally incorporated as Zeal Global Services Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 13, 2014, issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Zeal Global Services Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 25, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Headquartered in Delhi, Zeal Services has presence in Mumbai as their international logistics operations are supported by a network of service partners and vendors to service client requirements across India and abroad. The Company is engaged in the business of providing logistics solutions in the Air Cargo Industry. It has been operating as General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) and sales partner for airline in the region. The Company operate into two business verticals: Cargo Carrier Service and Passenger Carrier Service. The Company under Cargo Carrier Service are representing various airlines such as Air Europa Express (Latin America), Copa Airlines (Latin America), MIATMongolian (Mongolia), Bringer Airlines (Latin America), Paragon Hong Kong Express (Asia), Fits Aviation Pvt Ltd (Latin America/ Africa), Azerbaijan (Azerbaijan), Indigo (Dubai / Middle East), Mercury Air Cargo (Latin America). Transfer and shipment of goods by arrangement with the represented / contracted airlines for the transportation o

Read More