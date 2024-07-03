Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹182.05
Prev. Close₹178
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.61
Day's High₹182.05
Day's Low₹172.1
52 Week's High₹294.4
52 Week's Low₹148
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)229.39
P/E20.3
EPS8.77
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.31
9.77
1.95
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.72
10.51
8.72
5.32
Net Worth
64.03
20.28
10.67
5.92
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
193.09
112.21
121.09
60.59
76.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
193.09
112.21
121.09
60.59
76.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.31
0.49
0.18
0.36
0.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Zeal Global Services Ltd
Summary
Zeal Global Services Ltd was originally incorporated as Zeal Global Services Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 13, 2014, issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Zeal Global Services Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 25, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Headquartered in Delhi, Zeal Services has presence in Mumbai as their international logistics operations are supported by a network of service partners and vendors to service client requirements across India and abroad. The Company is engaged in the business of providing logistics solutions in the Air Cargo Industry. It has been operating as General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) and sales partner for airline in the region. The Company operate into two business verticals: Cargo Carrier Service and Passenger Carrier Service. The Company under Cargo Carrier Service are representing various airlines such as Air Europa Express (Latin America), Copa Airlines (Latin America), MIATMongolian (Mongolia), Bringer Airlines (Latin America), Paragon Hong Kong Express (Asia), Fits Aviation Pvt Ltd (Latin America/ Africa), Azerbaijan (Azerbaijan), Indigo (Dubai / Middle East), Mercury Air Cargo (Latin America). Transfer and shipment of goods by arrangement with the represented / contracted airlines for the transportation o
Read More
The Zeal Global Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹172.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zeal Global Services Ltd is ₹229.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zeal Global Services Ltd is 20.3 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zeal Global Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zeal Global Services Ltd is ₹148 and ₹294.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zeal Global Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -14.01%, 6 Month at -6.95%, 3 Month at -2.17% and 1 Month at -5.44%.
