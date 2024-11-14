Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Zeal Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Zeal Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024