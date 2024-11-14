iifl-logo-icon 1
Zeal Global Services Ltd Board Meeting

164
(-0.58%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:57:33 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Zeal Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Zeal Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024.
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Zeal Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

