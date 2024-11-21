|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|14 Nov 2024
|16 Dec 2024
|Fixation of Day, Date, Time and Place of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company on Monday, December 16th, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. through Audio Visual Mode Zeal Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 16, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/11/2024) Zeal Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 16, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/12/2024)
