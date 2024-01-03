Zelio E-Mobility Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
16,246.5
|36.44
|5,10,794.14
|3,711.7
|0.83
|36,624.7
|2,991.28
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,574.6
|33.36
|4,44,511.82
|3,449.84
|0.68
|34,083.23
|495.41
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
682.75
|28.4
|2,51,389.67
|5,350
|0.88
|15,546
|90.82
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,829.25
|29.11
|2,46,563.52
|2,095.98
|2.38
|12,081.7
|1,151.15
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
2,757.75
|41.65
|2,24,078.52
|1,335.75
|0.76
|15,791.64
|194.04
