Zelio E-Mobility Ltd Share Price Live

Equities

Futures

Option

Zelio E-Mobility Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Zelio E-Mobility Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

25 Sep, 2025|03:32 PM
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zelio E-Mobility Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.03

0.03

0.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

10.64

4.33

1.27

Net Worth

10.67

4.36

1.3

Minority Interest

Zelio E-Mobility Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

16,246.5

36.445,10,794.143,711.70.8336,624.72,991.28

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,574.6

33.364,44,511.823,449.840.6834,083.23495.41

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

682.75

28.42,51,389.675,3500.8815,54690.82

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,829.25

29.112,46,563.522,095.982.3812,081.71,151.15

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

2,757.75

41.652,24,078.521,335.750.7615,791.64194.04

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zelio E-Mobility Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kunal Arya

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Niraj Arya

Whole Time Director

Deepak Arya

Non Executive Director

Sayuri Arya

Independent Director

Sulabh Jain

Independent Director

Meenakshi Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Garg

Registered Office

Shop No.542 1st Floor,

Auto Market,

Haryana - 125001

Tel: +91-92549 93057 / 92540 71396

Website: http://www.zelioebikes.com

Email: cs@zelioebikes.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Zelio E-Mobility Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Zelio E-Mobility Ltd share price today?

The Zelio E-Mobility Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Zelio E-Mobility Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zelio E-Mobility Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 25 Sep '25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zelio E-Mobility Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zelio E-Mobility Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 25 Sep '25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zelio E-Mobility Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zelio E-Mobility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zelio E-Mobility Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 25 Sep '25

What is the CAGR of Zelio E-Mobility Ltd?

Zelio E-Mobility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zelio E-Mobility Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zelio E-Mobility Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

