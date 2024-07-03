Zenith Drugs Ltd Summary

Zenith Drugs Ltd was originally incorporated on November 15, 2000 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Zenith Drugs Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, in the State of Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Zenith Drugs Limited pursuance to issuance of a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 13, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. Zenith are a reputable pharmaceutical manufacturing and trading unit based out from Indore. With a diverse portfolio of formulations, the Company is specialized in manufacturing affordable and high quality medicines to meet the needs of patients. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and Trading of Medicines. It offers a wide range of formulations in various forms such as: ORS Powder; Liquid Orals; Oinments; Liquid Externals and Capsules. The Company was established in 2000 by the visionary founders, Late Shri Ramniklal Soni, and Mr. Mukesh Jain. Initially in 2001, Company started as a modest manufacturing house for oral and external formulations. However, recognizing the importance of quality and compliance, the Company swiftly shifted to a Schedule M GMP compliant unit in 2004 where it started the production of two lines which are liquid orals and ointments. In 2007, it expanded the product line by incorporating ORS Powder manufacturing into their operations. In 2016, the Company established present manufacturing facility, which holds WHO GMP certification. In 2019, it expanded the product line by introducing liquid externals and capsules. The Company propose Initial Public Fresh Issue upto 42,92,000 Equity Shares.