SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹87.35
Prev. Close₹83.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.3
Day's High₹87.35
Day's Low₹83.5
52 Week's High₹154.4
52 Week's Low₹52.8
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)147.99
P/E13.52
EPS6.16
Divi. Yield0.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.15
0.4
0.4
0.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.07
17.33
12.45
9.24
Net Worth
62.22
17.73
12.85
9.64
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
131.62
114.52
91.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
131.62
114.52
91.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.28
1.24
1.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sandeep Bhardwaj
Executive Director
Bhupesh Soni
Executive Director
Ajay Singh Dassundi
Non Executive Director
Anil Malik
Independent Director
Ranjana Sureshkumar Sehgal
Independent Director
Deendayal Kumawat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakshi Bhawsar
Reports by Zenith Drugs Ltd
Summary
Zenith Drugs Ltd was originally incorporated on November 15, 2000 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Zenith Drugs Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, in the State of Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Zenith Drugs Limited pursuance to issuance of a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 13, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. Zenith are a reputable pharmaceutical manufacturing and trading unit based out from Indore. With a diverse portfolio of formulations, the Company is specialized in manufacturing affordable and high quality medicines to meet the needs of patients. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and Trading of Medicines. It offers a wide range of formulations in various forms such as: ORS Powder; Liquid Orals; Oinments; Liquid Externals and Capsules. The Company was established in 2000 by the visionary founders, Late Shri Ramniklal Soni, and Mr. Mukesh Jain. Initially in 2001, Company started as a modest manufacturing house for oral and external formulations. However, recognizing the importance of quality and compliance, the Company swiftly shifted to a Schedule M GMP compliant unit in 2004 where it started the production of two lines which are liquid orals and ointments. In 2007, it expanded the product line by incorporating ORS Powder manufacturing into their operations. In 2016, the Company establ
The Zenith Drugs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹86.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zenith Drugs Ltd is ₹147.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zenith Drugs Ltd is 13.52 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zenith Drugs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zenith Drugs Ltd is ₹52.8 and ₹154.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zenith Drugs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -20.78%, 6 Month at 31.49%, 3 Month at -32.63% and 1 Month at -9.16%.
