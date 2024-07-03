iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zenith Drugs Ltd Share Price

86.3
(3.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:35 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open87.35
  • Day's High87.35
  • 52 Wk High154.4
  • Prev. Close83.3
  • Day's Low83.5
  • 52 Wk Low 52.8
  • Turnover (lac)28.3
  • P/E13.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)147.99
  • Div. Yield0.6
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Zenith Drugs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

87.35

Prev. Close

83.3

Turnover(Lac.)

28.3

Day's High

87.35

Day's Low

83.5

52 Week's High

154.4

52 Week's Low

52.8

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

147.99

P/E

13.52

EPS

6.16

Divi. Yield

0.6

Zenith Drugs Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

Zenith Drugs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Zenith Drugs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:41 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.41%

Institutions: 0.41%

Non-Institutions: 29.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Zenith Drugs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.15

0.4

0.4

0.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.07

17.33

12.45

9.24

Net Worth

62.22

17.73

12.85

9.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

131.62

114.52

91.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

131.62

114.52

91.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.28

1.24

1.01

View Annually Results

Zenith Drugs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Zenith Drugs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sandeep Bhardwaj

Executive Director

Bhupesh Soni

Executive Director

Ajay Singh Dassundi

Non Executive Director

Anil Malik

Independent Director

Ranjana Sureshkumar Sehgal

Independent Director

Deendayal Kumawat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sakshi Bhawsar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zenith Drugs Ltd

Summary

Zenith Drugs Ltd was originally incorporated on November 15, 2000 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Zenith Drugs Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, in the State of Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Zenith Drugs Limited pursuance to issuance of a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 13, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. Zenith are a reputable pharmaceutical manufacturing and trading unit based out from Indore. With a diverse portfolio of formulations, the Company is specialized in manufacturing affordable and high quality medicines to meet the needs of patients. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and Trading of Medicines. It offers a wide range of formulations in various forms such as: ORS Powder; Liquid Orals; Oinments; Liquid Externals and Capsules. The Company was established in 2000 by the visionary founders, Late Shri Ramniklal Soni, and Mr. Mukesh Jain. Initially in 2001, Company started as a modest manufacturing house for oral and external formulations. However, recognizing the importance of quality and compliance, the Company swiftly shifted to a Schedule M GMP compliant unit in 2004 where it started the production of two lines which are liquid orals and ointments. In 2007, it expanded the product line by incorporating ORS Powder manufacturing into their operations. In 2016, the Company establ
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Zenith Drugs Ltd share price today?

The Zenith Drugs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹86.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Drugs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zenith Drugs Ltd is ₹147.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zenith Drugs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zenith Drugs Ltd is 13.52 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zenith Drugs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zenith Drugs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zenith Drugs Ltd is ₹52.8 and ₹154.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zenith Drugs Ltd?

Zenith Drugs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -20.78%, 6 Month at 31.49%, 3 Month at -32.63% and 1 Month at -9.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zenith Drugs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zenith Drugs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.98 %
Institutions - 0.42 %
Public - 29.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Zenith Drugs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.