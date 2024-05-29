To, TheMembers,
ZENITHDRUGSLTD. Opinion
WehaveauditedtheaccompanyingstandalonefinancialstatementsofM/SZENITHDRUGSLIMITED("theCompany"), (PAN:AAACZ1475F)(CIN:U24231MP2000PLC014465)whichcomprisetheBalanceSheetasatMarch31,2024,and theStatementofProfitandLoss,statementofchangesinEquityandstatementofcashflowsfortheperiodendedonthat dateandasummaryofsignificantaccountingpoliciesandotherexplanatoryinformation(hereinafterreferredtoas"the FinancialStatements").
Inouropinionandtothebestofourinformationandaccordingtotheexplanationsgiventous,theaforesaidstandalone financialStatementsgivetheinformationrequiredbytheCompaniesAct,2013("theAct")inthemannersorequiredand giveatrueandfairviewinconformitywiththeAccountingStandardsprescribedundersection133oftheActreadwith the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended, ("AS") and other accounting principles generally acceptedinIndia,ofthestateofaffairsoftheCompanyasatMarch31,2024,itsProfit,changesinequityanditscash flowsfortheyearendedonthatdate.
Basisforopinion
WeconductedourauditofthestandalonefinancialstatementsinaccordancewiththestandardsonAuditingspecified undersection143(10)oftheAct(SAs).OurresponsibilitiesunderthoseStandardsarefurtherdescribedintheauditors responsibilitiesfortheauditofthestandalonefinancialstatementssectionofourreport.Weareindependentofthe CompanyinaccordancewiththecodeofethicsissuedbytheInstituteofCharteredAccountantsofIndia(ICAI)together withtheindependencerequirementsthatarerelevanttoourauditofthestandalonefinancialstatementsunderthe provisionsoftheActandtherulesthereunder,andwehavefulfilledourotherethicalresponsibilitiesinaccordancewith theserequirementsandtheICAIscodeofEthics.Webelievethattheauditevidencewehaveobtainedissufficientand appropriatetoprovideabasisforourauditopiniononthestandaloneFinancialStatements.
Keyauditmatters
Keyauditmattersarethosemattersthat,inourprofessionaljudgment,wereofmostsignificantinourauditofthe standaloneFinancialStatementsofthecurrentperiod.Thesematterswereaddressedinthecontextofourauditofthe standalonefinancialstatementsasawhole,andinformingouropinionthereon,andwedonotprovideaseparateopinion onthesematters.Wehavedeterminedthemattersdescribedbelowtobethekeyauditmatterstobecommunicatedinour report.
TradePayables:
CompanyhasidentifiedandclassifiedTradepayableintoMicroEnterprises,SmallEnterprisesMediumEnterprisesand othertradepayablesasrequiredbyMSMEAct,2006onthebasisofavailableinformationonly.However, interestasper MSMEActforthepaymentsoutstandingformorethan45dayshasnotbeenprovidedfor.
Further,Tradepayablesbalancesaresubjecttoconfirmation.
ThoughtheCompanyhasmaintainedsufficientinformationinrespectofthenon-paymentsinrespectofsupplierswhose inputtaxcreditonGSThasbeenavailed.Butinviewofourtestchecks,wearenotinpositiontofullyverifytheamountin taxcreditreversibleinrespectofcreditorswhoarenotpaidformorethan180days.
TradeReceivables:
Tradereceivablesbalancesaresubjecttoconfirmation.
Others
OneofthefirmBiogenesisCorpapartnershipfirm(Inwhichpromotersandtheirrelativesarehaving67%interest)to whichsaleandpurchaseismadeandtotaldebitbalancestandsRs.192,095,189.00/-. Balanceinrespectofwithheld Amountsaresubjecttoconfirmations.
Companygotlisted inFY2023-24ason27th February2024andraisedtotaladditionalcapitalofRs.5,14,88,000 (51,48,800*FV-10pershare)and35,52,67,200(51,48,800*69=TransferredtoSecuritypremium).Companyalsoissued bonussharebeforegettinglisted(No.1,16,00,000*10=11,60,00,000).Detailedbifurcationprovidedinnotesoffinancial statement.
OtherInformation BoardofDirectorsReport:
TheCompanysBoardofDirectorsisresponsibleforthepreparationofotherinformationandpresentationofitsreport (herein after called as "Board Report") which comprises various information Required under section 134(3) of the CompaniesAct,2013However,ouropiniononthestandalonefinancialstatementsdoesnotcovertheotherinformation andwedonotexpressanyformofassuranceconclusionthereon.
Inconnectionwithourauditofthestandalonefinancialstatements,ourresponsibilityistoreadtheotherinformationand, indoingso,considerwhethertheotherinformationismateriallyinconsistentwiththestandalonefinancialstatementsor ourknowledgeobtainedduringthecourseofourauditorotherwiseappearstobemateriallymisstated.
If,basedontheworkwehaveperformed,weconcludethatthereisamaterialmisstatementofthisotherinformation;we arerequiredtoreportthatfact.Wehavenothingtoreportinthisregard.
ManagementsResponsibilityfortheFinancialStatements
TheCompanysBoardofDirectorsareresponsibleforthemattersstatedinsection134(5)of theCompaniesAct,2013 ("theAct")withrespecttothepreparationofthesestandalonefinancialstatementsthatgiveatrueandfairviewofthe financialposition,financialperformanceandcashflowsoftheCompanyinaccordancewiththeaccountingprinciples generallyacceptedinIndia,includingtheaccountingtheIndianAccountingStandardsprescribedundersection133ofthe Act.Thisresponsibilityalsoincludesmaintenanceofadequateaccountingrecords inaccordancewiththeprovisionsofthe ActforsafeguardingoftheassetsoftheCompanyandforpreventinganddetectingfraudsandotherirregularities; selectionandapplicationofappropriateaccountingpolicies;makingjudgmentsandestimatesthatarereasonableand prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentationofthestandalonefinancialstatementthatgiveatrueandfairviewandarefreefrommaterialmisstatement, whetherduetofraudorerror.
In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companysability to continueasagoingconcern,disclosing,asapplicable,mattersrelatedtogoingconcernandusingthegoingconcernbasis ofaccountingunlessmanagementeitherintendstoliquidatetheCompanyortoceaseoperations,orhasnorealistic alternativebuttodoso.TheBoardofDirectorsarealsoresponsibleforoverseeingtheCompanysfinancialreporting process.
AuditorsResponsibilitiesfortheAuditoftheFinancialStatements
A. Ourresponsibilityistoexpressanopiniononthesestandalonefinancialstatementsbasedonouraudit.Inconducting ouraudit,wehavetakenintoaccounttheprovisionsoftheAct;theaccounting andauditingstandardsandmatters whicharerequiredtobeincludedintheauditreportundertheprovisionsoftheactandRulesmadethereunder. B. Ourobjectivesaretoobtainreasonableassuranceaboutwhetherthestandalonefinancialstatementsasawholearefree frommaterialmisstatement,whetherduetofraudorerror,andtoissueanauditorsreportthatincludesouropinion.
Reasonableassuranceisahighlevelofassurance,butisnotaguaranteethatanauditconductedinaccordancewith SAswillalwaysdetectamaterialmisstatementwhenitexists.Misstatementscanarisefromfraudorerrorandare consideredmaterialif,individuallyorintheaggregate,theycouldreasonablybeexpectedtoinfluencetheeconomic decisionsofuserstakenonthebasisofthesestandalonefinancialstatements.
C. AspartofanauditinaccordancewithSAs,weexerciseprofessionaljudgmentandmaintainprofessionalskepticism throughouttheaudit.Wealso: Identifyandassesstherisksofmaterialmisstatementofthestandalonefinancialstatements,whetherduetofraud orerror,designandperformauditproceduresresponsivetothoserisks,andobtainauditevidencethatissufficient andappropriatetoprovideabasisforouropinion.Theriskofnotdetectingamaterial misstatementresultingfrom fraudishigherthanforoneresultingfromerror,asfraudmayinvolvecollusion,forgery,intentionalomissions, misrepresentations,ortheoverrideofinternalcontrol.
Obtainanunderstandingofinternalcontrolrelevanttotheauditinordertodesignauditproceduresthatare appropriateinthecircumstancesbutnotforthepurposeofexpressinganopinionontheeffectivenessofthe Companysinternalcontrolsystems.
Undersection143(3)(i)oftheCompaniesAct,2013,wearealsoresponsibleforexpressingouropinionon whetherthecompanyhasadequateinternalfinancialcontrolssysteminplaceandtheoperatingeffectivenessof suchcontrols.
Evaluatetheappropriatenessofaccountingpoliciesusedandthereasonablenessofaccountingestimatesand relateddisclosuresmadebymanagement.
Concludeontheappropriatenessofmanagementsuseofthegoingconcernbasisofaccounting and,basedonthe auditevidenceobtained,whetheramaterialuncertaintyexistsrelatedtoeventsorconditionsthatmaycast significantdoubtontheCompanysabilitytocontinueasagoingconcern.Ifweconclude,thatamaterial uncertaintyexists,wearerequiredtodrawattentioninourauditorsreporttotherelateddisclosuresinthe standalonefinancialstatementsor,ifsuchdisclosuresareinadequate,tomodifyouropinion.Ourconclusionsare basedontheauditevidenceobtaineduptothedateofourauditorsreport.However,futureeventsorconditions maycausetheCompanytoceasetocontinueasagoingconcern.
Evaluatetheoverallpresentation,structureandcontentofthestandalonefinancialstatements,includingthe disclosures,andwhetherthestandalonefinancialstatementsrepresenttheunderlyingtransactionsandeventsina mannerthatachievesfairpresentation.
Materialityisthemagnitudeofmisstatementsinthestandalonefinancialstatementsthat,individuallyorinaggregate, makesitprobablethattheeconomicdecisionsofareasonablyknowledgeableuserofthestandalonefinancialstatements maybeinfluenced.Weconsiderquantitativematerialityandqualitativefactorsin(i)planningthescopeofourauditwork andinevaluatingtheresultsofourwork;and(ii)toevaluatetheeffectofanyidentifiedmisstatementsinthestandalone financialstatements.
Wecommunicatewiththosechargedwithgovernanceregarding,amongothermatters,theplannedscopeandtimingofthe auditandsignificantauditfindings,includinganysignificantdeficienciesininternalcontrolthatweidentifyduringour audit.
Wealsoprovidethosechargedwithgovernancewithastatementthatwehavecompliedwithrelevantethicalrequirements regardingindependence,andtocommunicatewiththemallrelationshipsandothermattersthatmayreasonablybethought tobearonourindependence,andwhereapplicable,relatedsafeguards.
Fromthematterscommunicatedwiththosechargedwithgovernance,wedeterminethosemattersthatwereofmost significanceintheauditofthestandalonefinancialstatementsofthecurrentperiodandarethereforethekeyauditmatters. Wedescribethesemattersinourauditorsreportunlesslaworregulationprecludespublicdisclosureaboutthematteror when,inextremelyrarecircumstances,wedeterminethatamattershouldnotbecommunicatedinourreportbecausethe adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
OtherMatter
Thestandaloneannualfinancialresultincludestheresultsforthehalfyear ended31st March24beingthe balancingfigurebetweentheauditedfiguresinrespectofthefullfinancialyearandthepublishedauditedyearto datefiguresforthehalfyearended30th September2023ofthecurrentfinancialyear.(SubmittedinSEBIAudit report.)
SeparatebankaccountnotopenedtokeepIPOproceedsasrequired.
As per proposed schedule of implementation and deployment of net proceeds mentioned in prospectus There is variation in the utilization of IPO proceeds, the amount allocated towards General Corporate Purposeisusedtowardsworkingcapital(anotherobjectiveinschedule)withoutpassingresolutioninthe BoardMeeting.Detailsofvariationprovidedinnotestofinancialreporting.
MinistryOfCorporateAffairshowingstatusofcompanyasunlisted.
ReportonOtherLegalandRegulatoryRequirements
1.AsrequiredbytheCompanies(AuditorsReport)Order,2020("theOrder")issuedbytheCentralGovernmentofIndia intermsofsection143(11)oftheAct,wegiveinthe"AnnexureA",astatementonthemattersspecifiedinparagraphs3 and4oftheOrder.
2.AsrequiredbySection143(3)oftheAct,basedonouraudit,wereportthat:
(A)Wehavesoughtandobtainedalltheinformationandexplanationswhichtothebestofourknowledgeandbeliefwere necessaryforthepurposesofouraudit.
(B)InouropinionproperbooksofaccountasrequiredbylawhavebeenkeptbytheCompanysofarasitappearsfromour examinationofthosebooks; (C)Thestandalonebalancesheet,thestatementofProfitandLossandCashFlowStatementdealtwithbythisReportare inagreementwiththebooksofaccount; (D)Inouropinion,theaforesaidstandalonefinancialstatementscomplywiththeAccountingStandardsspecifiedunder Section133oftheAct,readwithRule7oftheCompanies(Accounts)Rules,2014; (E)OnthebasisofthewrittenrepresentationsreceivedfromthedirectorsasonMarch31,2024takenonrecordbythe BoardofDirectors,noneofthedirectorsisdisqualifiedasonMarch31,2024frombeingappointedasadirectorinterms ofSection164(2)oftheAct; (F)WithrespecttotheadequacyoftheinternalfinancialcontrolsoverfinancialreportingoftheCompany&theoperating effectivenessofsuchcontrols,refertoourseparateReportin"AnnexureB".Ourreportexpressesanunmodifiedopinion ontheadequacyandoperatingeffectivenessoftheCompanysinternalfinancialcontrolswithreferencetostandalone financialstatements.
(G)WithrespecttotheothermatterstobeincludedintheAuditorsReportinaccordancewithRule11oftheCompanies (AuditandAuditors)Rules,2014,inouropinionandtothebestofourinformationandaccordingtotheexplanationsgiven tous: i.TheCompanyhavependinglitigationrelatingtodrugdepartmentandu/s138ofNegotiableInstrumentActbut wehavebeeninformedthatthesewillnotimpactitsfinancialposition; ii.TheCompanyhavelong-termcontractsforsupplyofgoodstogovernmentdepartmentbuttheproperrecordof thesecontractwerenotavailableforverification.Asinformedtousbythesecontractsincludingderivative contractsforwhichiftherewereanymaterialsforeseeablelosses. iii.TherewerenoamountswhichwererequiredtobetransferredtotheInvestorEducationandProtectionFund bytheCompany. iv.(a)TheManagementhasrepresentedthat,tothebestofitsknowledgeandbelief,otherthanasdisclosedinthe notestotheaccounts,nofundshavebeenadvancedorloanedorwhicharematerialeitherindividuallyorinthe aggregate)havebeenadvancedorloanedorinvested(eitherfromborrowedfundsorsharepremiumoranyother sourcesorkindoffunds)bytheCompanytoorinanyotherperson(s)orentity(ies),includingforeignentities ("Intermediaries"),withtheunderstanding,whetherrecordedinwritingorotherwise,thattheIntermediaryshall, whether,directlyorindirectlylendorinvestinotherpersonsorentitiesidentifiedinanymannerwhatsoeverbyor onbehalfoftheCompany("UltimateBeneficiaries")orprovideanyguarantee,securityorthelikeonbehalfof theUltimateBeneficiaries;
(b)TheManagementhasrepresented,that,tothebestofitsknowledgeandbelief,otherthanasdisclosedinthe notestotheaccounts,nofunds(whicharematerialeitherindividuallyorintheaggregate)havebeenreceivedby theCompanyfromanyperson(s)orentity(ies),includingforeignentities("FundingParties"),withthe understanding,whetherrecordedinwritingorotherwise,thattheCompanyshall,whether,directlyorindirectly, lendorinvestinotherpersonsorentitiesidentifiedinanymannerwhatsoeverbyoronbehalfoftheFunding Party("UltimateBeneficiaries")orprovideanyguarantee,securityorthelikeonbehalfoftheUltimate Beneficiaries;and (c)Basedonauditprocedureswhichweconsideredreasonableandappropriateinthecircumstances,nothinghas cometotheirnoticethathascausedthemtobelievethattheirpresentationsundersubclause(i)and(ii)containany materialmisstatement. v.ThecompanyhasprovideddividendandthesameisapprovedbyBoardofDirectorsofthecompanysubjectto approvalbytheshareholdersinensuingannualgeneralmeeting. vi)CompanyhasusedaccountingsoftwarePERPERPofProgenERPSystem(P)Ltd.formaintainingitsbooks ofaccountwhichhasfeatureofrecordingaudittrail(editlog)facilityandthesamehasbeenoperatedthroughout theyearforalltransactionsrecordedinthesoftwareandtheaudittrailfeaturehasnotbeentamperedwithandthe audittrailhasbeenpreservedbythecompanyasperthestatutoryrequirementsforrecordretention. vii.TheCompanyhasmadeinvestmentinMYMEDPVTLTD.Bypurchasing51%ofitssharecapitalondated 25thMarch2022.Duetoholdingof51%MYMEDPVTLTDissubsidiaryofcompany.
H.WithrespecttothemattertobeincludedintheAuditorsReportunderSection197(16)oftheAct,inouropinionand accordingtotheinformationandexplanationsgiventous,theremunerationpaidbythecompanytoitsdirectorsduringthe currentyearisinaccordancewiththeprovisionsofSection197readwithScheduleVtotheAct.
|PLACE:INDORE
|FORVDS&CO.
|DATED:29.05.2024
|CHARTEREDACCOUNTANTS
|FRN004029C
|(D.S.DHING)
|PARTNER
|M.No.-075588
|UDIN:24075588BKEYUS7330
Annexure‘AToTheIndependentAuditorsReport
(Referredtoinparagraph(1)ofourreportofevendate)under‘ReportonOtherLegalandRegulatory RequirementssectionofourreporttotheMembersofZenithDrugsLimitedofevendate.
TheAnnexurereferredtoinIndependentAuditorsReporttothemembersoftheCompanyonthestandalonefinancial statementsoftheCompanyasonMarch31,2024wereportthat,Tothebestofourinformationandaccordingtothe explanationsprovidedtousbytheCompanyandthebooksofaccountandrecordsexaminedbyusinthenormalcourseof audit,westatethat:
Para3(i) a) (A)Thecompanyhasmaintainedreasonablerecordsshowingfullparticulars,quantitativedetailsandsituation ofPropertyPlantEquipment.
(B)Thecompanyhasmaintainedreasonablerecordsshowingfullparticularsofintangibles. b) TheCompanyhasaprogramofverificationtocoveralltheitemsofPPEinaphasedmannerwhich,inour opinion,isreasonablehavingregardtothesizeoftheCompanyandthenatureofitsassets.Pursuanttothe program,certainPPEwerephysicallyverifiedbythemanagementduringtheyear.Accordingtotheinformation andexplanationsgiventous,nomaterialdiscrepancieswerenoticedonsuchverification. c) Accordingtotheinformationandexplanationsgiventous,therecordsexaminedbyusandbasedonthe examinationoftheconveyancedeeds/registeredsaledeedprovidedtous,wereportthat,thetitledeeds, comprisingalltheimmovablepropertiesoflandandbuildingswhicharefreehold,areheldinthenameofthe Companyasatthebalancesheetdate.Inrespectofimmovablepropertiesoflandandbuildingthathavebeen takenonleaseanddisclosedasfixedassetsinthestandalonefinancialstatements,theleaseagreementsareinthe nameoftheCompany.
Basedonourexamination,thelandonwhichbuildingisconstructed,registeredsaledeeddisclosedinThe StandalonefinancialstatementsincludedunderPPEislodgedwithHDFCBankLtd.,HDFCBankHouse, SenapatiBapatMarg,LowerParel,Mumbai 400013sharing paripassuchargeswithPunjabNationalbank, MidCorporateCentre,2ndFloor,C21BusinessPark,RadissonSquare,MR10Road,Indore,Indore,Madhya Pradesh,India,452010forobtainingsecuredloanasattheBalanceSheetdate. d) CompanyhasadoptedhistoricalcostmodelforaccountingforPPEandintangibles,hencenorevaluationhas beencarriedoutbythecompany. e) Accordingtoinformationandexplanationsgiventousandresultofourauditprocedures,inouropinion,no proceedingshavebeeninitiatedorarependingagainstthecompanyforholdinganyBenamipropertyunderthe BenamiTransactions(Prohibition)Act,1988(45of1988)andrulesmadethereunder.
Para3(ii) Inrespectofitsinventories:-
TheinventoryhasbeenphysicallyverifiedbytheManagementduringtheyear.Inouropinionthefrequencyof verification, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancieswerenoticedonsuchphysicalverificationexceptinWIPwhichwasmaterialandrectificationhas beendoneconfirmedbythemasatMarch31,2024andnomaterialdiscrepancieswerenoticedinrespectofsuch confirmations.
TheCompanyhasbeensanctionedworkingcapitallimitsinexcessof 5crore,inaggregate,frombanksonthe basisofsecurityofcurrentassets.TheCompanyhasfiledquarterlyreturnsorstatementswithsuchbanks,which Areinagreementwiththebooksofaccountexceptdifferencereportedasunder:
|
Quarter Ended Particulars
|Amountasper booksofaccounts
|Amountasper reportedinthe quarterly statement SubmittedtoPunjab NationalBank
|Difference
|Reasons
|
1st Inventoriesand Debtorsless Creditors
|314,645,360.00
|359,833,780.00
|45,188,420.00
|Companyhassubmitted excessin WCtoPunjab NationalBank,(inventories anddebtorlesscreditors.)As perunauditedbooksof accounts.
|
2nd Inventoriesand Debtorsless Creditors
|381,347,084.00
|377,294,538.00
|(40,52,546.00)
|Companyhassubmittedshort i n WCto PunjabNational Bank,(inventoriesanddebtor esscreditors.)Asper l unauditedbooksofaccounts.
|
3rd Inventoriesand Debtorsless Creditors
|412,544,427.00
|403,624,208.00
|(89,20,219.00)
|Companyhassubmittedshort i n WCto PunjabNational Bank,(inventoriesanddebtor l esscreditors.)Asper unauditedbooksofaccounts.
|
4th Inventoriesand Debtorsless Creditors
|Insteadof31st March companyhassubmitteddata ason28th March,therefore dueto unavailabilityofdata asonrequireddate weare unabletoreportundersame.
|
Quarter Ended Particulars
|Amountasper booksofaccounts
|Amountasper reportedin the quarterlystatement SubmittedtoHDFC Bank
|Difference
|Reasons
|
1st Inventoriesand Debtorsless Creditors
|314,645,360.00
|313,393,408.00
|(12,51,952.00)
|Companyhassubmitted shortin WCtoHDFCBank, (inventoriesanddebtorless creditors.)Asperunaudited booksofaccounts.
|
2nd Inventoriesand Debtorsless Creditors
|381,347,084.00
|377,294,538.00
|(40,52,546.00)
|Companyhassubmittedshort inWCto HDFCBank, (inventoriesanddebtorless creditors.)Asperunaudited booksofaccounts.
|
3rd Inventoriesand Debtorsless Creditors
|412,544,427.00
|403,624,208.00
|(89,20,219.00)
|Companyhassubmittedshort inWCto HDFCBank, (inventoriesanddebtorless creditors.)Asperunaudited booksofaccounts.
|
4th Inventoriesand Debtorsless Creditors
|Insteadof31st March companyhassubmitteddata ason28th March,therefore duetounavailabilityofdata asonrequireddate weare unable o t reportundersame.
Para3(iii)
TheCompanyhasmadeinvestmentsinitssubsidiaryM/sMyMedPvt.Ltd.Butnotgivenloanandadvances,any loan,anyguaranteeorprovideanysecurityorgrantedanyloanoradvanceinthenatureofloantocompanies, firms,LimitedLiabilityPartnershiporanyotherpartiesotherthansubsidiaryduringtheyear,inrespectofwhich:
TheCompanyhasmadeinvestmentstothetuneofRs.255000.00initssubsidiaryM/sMyMedPvt.Ltd. butnotgivenanyloan,anyguaranteeorprovideanysecurityorgrantedanyloanoradvanceinthenature ofloantocompanies,firms,LimitedLiabilityPartnershiporanyotherparties.
Accordingtotheinformationandexplanationgiventousandbasedonourauditprocedureconductedby uscompanyhasnotgrantedanyloansandadvancesduringtheyearhenceclause3(iii)(b),(c),(d)and(e) arenotapplicabletothecompany.
TheCompanyhasnotgrantedanyloansoradvancesinthenatureofloanseitherrepayableondemandor withoutspecifyinganytermsorperiodofrepaymentduringtheyear.Hence,reportingunderclause3(iii) (f)isnotapplicable.
Para3(iv)
Inouropinionandaccordingtoinformationandexplanationgiventous,theCompanyhascompliedwiththe provisionsunderSections185and186oftheCompaniesAct,2013inrespectofinvestmentsmade.Thecompany hasnotgrantedanyloanorprovidedanysecurityorgrantedanyguaranteeintermsofsection185and186ofthe Act.
Para3(v)
Accordingtoinformationandexplanationsgiventousandbasedonourauditprocedures,theCompanyhasnot acceptedanydepositfromthepublicoramountswhicharedeemedtobedepositswithinthemeaningofsection 73to76oftheactoranyotherrelevantprovisionsofCompanyAct,2013 Para3(vi) Wehavebroadlyreviewedthebooksofaccounts&recordsmaintainedbythecompanyrelatingtomanufacturing offormulations,persontotheordermadebycentralgovernmentforthemaintenanceofcostrecordsundersection 148(1)oftheCompaniesAct,2013andareoftheopinionthatprimafacie,theprescribedrecordshavebeen maintainedandtheprescribedaccountsareintheprocessofbeingmadeup.Wehavehowever,notmadea detailedexaminationoftherecordswithaviewtodeterminingwhethertheyareaccurateorcomplete. Para3(vii) Inrespectofstatutorydues: Inouropinion,thecompanyhasgenerallybeenregularindepositingundisputedstatutorydues,includingGoods andServicestax,ProvidentFund,EmployeesStateInsurance,IncomeTax,SalesTax,ServiceTax,dutyof Custom,dutyofExcise,ValueAddedTax,Cessandothermaterialstatutoryduesapplicabletoitwiththe appropriateauthorities.
TherewerenoundisputedamountspayableinrespectofGoodsandServicetax,ProvidentFund,Employees StateInsurance,IncomeTax,SalesTax,ServiceTax,dutyofCustom,dutyofExcise,ValueAddedTax,Cessand othermaterialstatutoryduesinarrearsasatMarch31,2024foraperiodofmorethansixmonthsfromthedate theybecamepayable.Except:IncomeTaxAY2012-Rs.1,06,070/-,AY2019-Rs11,53,360/-(ALTHOUGH fordemandamountingto11,53,360/-ITOhasconsideredapplicationu/s154ofIncomeTaxActandwaivedthe sameon23/04/2024.
Para3(viii)
Therewerenotransactionsrelatingtopreviouslyunrecordedincomethathavebeensurrenderedordisclosedas incomeduringtheyearinthetaxassessmentsundertheIncomeTaxAct,1961(43of1961).Hencereporting underclause(VI)oftheOrderisnotapplicabletotheCompany.
Para3(ix)
Accordingtotheinformationandexplanationandasverifiedfrombooksofaccounts,theCompanyhasnot defaultedinrepaymentofloansorinterestthereontoanylender.
Thecompanyhasnotbeendeclaredwillfuldefaulterbyanybankorfinancialinstitutionorgovernmentorany governmentauthority.
Accordingtotheinformationandexplanationandasverifiedfrombooksofaccounts,theCompanyhasutilized thesameforthepurposeforwhichtheywereobtained.
OnanoverallexaminationofthefinancialstatementsoftheCompany,fundsraisedonshort-termbasishave, primafacie,notbeenusedduringtheyearforlong-termpurposesbytheCompany.
Accordingtotheinformationandexplanationgiventousandasverifiedfrombooksofaccounts,andanoverall examinationofthefinancialstatementsoftheCompany,wecannotverifydirectnexusoffundborrowedbythe companyandlandedtoitssubsidiary.
TheCompanyhasnotraisedanyloansduringtheyearonpledgeofsecuritiesheldinitssubsidiaries,joint venturesorassociatecompaniesandhencereportingonclause3(ix)(f)oftheOrderisnotapplicable.
Para3(x)
Inouropinionandaccordingtotheinformationandexplanationsgiventous,thecompanyhasutilizedthe moneyraisedbywayofInitialPublicOfferforthepurposesforwhichtheywereraised,exceptforthe
|
Natureof thefund raised
|Purposesforwhich fundwereraised
|TotalAmount Raised/Opening unutilized/Balance (inlakhs)
|Amount utilizedfor the purpose (inlakhs)
|Unutilized balanceasat Balance SheetDate (inlakhs)
|DetailsofDefault (Reason/Delay)
|Subsequentl yrectified
|
Capital
|Purchaseof Machinery &Equipmentsfor SettingupNew
|1060.99
|214.00
|846.99
|AmountLater receivedinFY 23-24i.einmonth ofMarch24
|Willbe utilizedinI qtrof24-25
|
Capital
|Unit Existing Manufacturing BlockUpgradation
|210.59
|3.44
|207.15
|AmountLater receivedinFY 23-24i.einmonth ofMarch24
|Willbe utilizedinI qtrof24-25
|
Revenue
|GeneralCorporate Purposes
|883.97
|0.00
|883.97
|AmountLater receivedinFY 23-24i.einmonth ofMarch24
|Willbe utilizedinI qtrof24-25
|
Revenue
|WorkingCapital Requirements
|1440.00
|2014.11
|-574.11
|Excess utilizationof workingcapital
|-
Duringtheyear,theCompanyhasnotmadeanypreferentialallotmentorprivateplacementofsharesor convertibledebentures(fullyorpartlyoroptionally)andhencereportingunderclause3(x)(b)oftheOrderis notapplicable.
Para3(xi)
(a) Duringthecourseofourexaminationofthebooksandrecordsofthecompany,carriedoutinaccordancewiththe generallyacceptedauditingpracticesinIndiaandaccordingtotheinformationandexplanationsgiventous,we haveneithercomeacrossanyinstanceoffraudonorbythecompany,noticedorreportedduringtheyear,norwe havebeeninformedofsuchcasebythemanagement.
(b) Tothebestofourknowledgeandinformationwithusthereisnoinstancesoffraudreportableundersubsection (12)ofsection143oftheCompaniesActhasbeenfilledbytheauditorsinFormADT-4asprescribedunderrule 13ofcompanies(AuditandAuditors)Rules,2014withthecentralgovernment.
(c) Asperinformationandexplanationgivenbymanagementand/orauditcommittee,therewerenowhistleblower complaintsreceivedbythecompanyduringtheyear.
Para3(xii)
InouropinionandaccordingtotheinformationandexplanationsgiventousthecompanyisnotaNidhi Company.Accordingly,paragraph3(xii)oftheorderisnotapplicable.
Para3(xiii)
Accordingtotheinformationandexplanations,alltransactionswiththerelatedpartiesareincompliancewith section177and188ofCompaniesAct,2013whereeverapplicableandthedetailshavebeendisclosedinthe standaloneFinancialStatementsetc.asrequiredbytheapplicableaccountingstandards.
Para3(xiv)
(a) CompanyhasanadequateInternalAuditSystemasInternAuditSystemwasapplicabletocompanyaftergetting listedason27Feb2024.
(b) Wehaveconsideredtheinternalauditreportsofcompanyissuedtilldate,fortheperiodunderaudit. Internal AuditReportDated15.04.2024.
Para3(xv)
Accordingtotheinformationandexplanationsgiventous,inouropinionduringtheyearthecompanyhasnot enteredintoanynon-cashtransactionswithitsdirectorsorpersonasconnectedwithitsdirectorsandhence provisionsofsection192oftheCompaniesAct,2013arenotapplicabletothecompany.
Para3(xvi)
(a) Thecompanyisnotrequiredtoberegisteredundersection45-IAoftheReserveBankofIndiaAct,1934therefore, theprovisionPara3(xvi)(a)oftheOrderisnotapplicabletothecompanyfortheyearunderaudit. (b) TheCompanyhasnotconductedanyNon-BankingFinancialorHousingFinanceactivitiesduringtheyear therefore,theprovisionPara3(xvi)(b)oftheOrderisnotapplicabletothecompanyfortheyearunderaudit. (c) TheCompanyisnotaCoreInvestmentCompany(CIC)asdefinedintheregulationsmadebytheReserveBankof India.Therefore,theprovisionPara3(xvi)(c)oftheOrderisnotapplicabletothecompanyfortheyearunder audit.
(d) TheGrouphasnoCIC.Therefore,theprovisionPara3(xvi)(c)oftheOrderisnotapplicabletothecompanyfor theyearunderaudit.
Para3(xvii)
Thecompanyhasnotincurredcashlossesduringthefinancialyearcoveredbyourauditandintheimmediately precedingfinancialyear.
Para3(xviii)
TherehasbeennoresignationofthestatutoryauditorsduringtheyearandaccordinglyreportingunderPara 3(xviii)oftheOrderisnotapplicable.
Para3(xix)
Accordingtotheinformationandexplanationsgiventousandonthebasisofthefinancialratios,ageingand expecteddatesofrealizationoffinancialassetsandpaymentoffinancialliabilities,otherinformation accompanyingthestandalonefinancialstatements,ourknowledgeoftheBoardofDirectorsandmanagement plansandbasedonourexaminationoftheevidencesupportingtheassumptions,nothinghascometoourattention, whichcausesustobelievethatanymaterialuncertaintyexistsasonthedateoftheauditreportthatcompanyis notcapableofmeetingitsliabilitiesexistingatthedateofbalancesheetasandwhentheyfallduewithinaperiod ofoneyearfromthebalancesheetdate.We,however,statethatthisisnotanassuranceastothefutureviability ofthecompany.Wefurtherstatethatourreportingisbasedonthefactsuptothedateoftheauditreportandwe neithergiveanyguaranteenoranyassurancethatallliabilitiesfallingduewithinaperiodofoneyearfromthe balancesheetdate,willgetdischargedbythecompanyasandwhentheyfalldue." Para3(xx) Accordingtotheinformationandexplanationgiventous,andtherecordsofthecompanyexaminedbyus provisionsofthesection135ofthecompaniesAct,2013isapplicabletothecompany.
|
Relevant FinancialYear
|Amount Identifiedfor spendingon CSRactivities
|Unspent Amountout of(b)
|Amount transferredto fundspecifies inschedule VIItotheAct
|Duedateof transfertothe specified fund
|Actualdate oftransferto thespecified fund
|Numberof Daysof Delaysif any
|(a)
|(b)
|(c)
|(d)
|(e)
|(f)
|(g)
|2023-24
|10,43,472.00
|-
|10,45,000.00
|31.03.2024
|26.03.2024
|-
|
FinancialYear
|AmountunspentonCorporate SocialResponsibilityactivities "otherthanOngoingProject"
|Amounttransferredtofund specifiesinscheduleVII within6monthsfromtheEnd oftheFinancialYear
|Amounttransferredafterthe duedate(specifythedateof deposit)
|(a)
|(b)
|(c)
|(d)
|2023-24
|-
|-
|-
Para3(xxi)
Thereportingunderpara3(xxi)oftheorderisnotapplicableinrespectofauditofstandalonefinancialstatements ofthecompanyaccordinglynocommenthasbeenincludedinrespectofsaidclauseunderthisreport.
|PLACE:INDORE
|DATED:29.05.2024CHARTEREDACCOUNTANTS
|FRN004029C
|(D.S.DHING)
|PARTNER
|M.No.-075588
|UDIN:24075588BKEYUS7330
FORVDS&CO.
Annexure-"B"totheIndependentAuditorsReport
ReportontheInternalFinancialControlsoverfinancialreportingunderClause(i)ofSub section3ofSection143ofthe CompaniesAct,2013("theAct")WehaveauditedtheinternalfinancialcontrolsoverfinancialreportingofZenithDrugs Limited,(PAN:AAACZ1475F)(CIN:U24231MP2000PLC014465)asofMarch31,2024,inconjunctionwithourauditof thestandalonefinancialstatementsoftheCompanyfortheperiod.
ManagementsResponsibilityforInternalFinancialControls
TheCompanysmanagementsresponsibilityforestablishingandmaintaininginternalfinancialcontrolsbasedonthe internalcontroloverfinancialreportingcriteriaestablishedbytheCompanyconsideringtheessentialcomponentsof internalcontrolstatedintheGuidanceNoteonAuditofInternalFinancialControlsoverFinancialReportingissuedbythe Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenanceofadequateinternalfinancialcontrolsthatwereoperatingeffectivelyforensuringtheorderlyandefficient conductofitsbusiness,includingadherencetocompanyspolicies,thesafeguardingofitsassets,thepreventionand detectionoffraudsanderrors,theaccuracyandcompletenessoftheaccountingrecords,andthetimelypreparationof reliablefinancialinformation,asrequiredundertheCompaniesAct,2013.
AuditorsResponsibility
OurresponsibilityistoexpressanopinionontheCompanysinternalfinancialcontrolsoverfinancialreportingbasedon ouraudit.WeconductedourauditinaccordancewiththeGuidanceNoteonAuditofInternalFinancialControlsOver FinancialReporting(the"GuidanceNote")andtheStandardsonAuditingissuedbytheInstituteofCharteredAccountants ofIndiaandthedeemedtobeprescribedundersection143(10)oftheCompaniesAct,2013,totheextentapplicabletoan auditofinternalfinancialcontrols.BothapplicabletoanauditofInternalFinancialControlsand,bothissuedbythe InstituteofChartedAccountantsofIndia.ThosestandardsandtheGuidanceNoterequirethatwecomplywithethical requirementsandplanandperformtheaudittoobtainreasonableassuranceaboutwhetheradequateinternalfinancial controlsoverfinancialreportingwereestablishedandmaintainedandifsuchcontrolsoperatedeffectivelyinallmaterial respects.
Ourauditinvolvesperformingprocedurestoobtainauditevidenceabouttheadequacyoftheinternalfinancialcontrols systemoverfinancialreportingandtheiroperatingeffectiveness.Ourauditofinternalfinancialcontrolsoverfinancial reportingincludedobtaininganunderstandingofinternalfinancialcontrolsoverfinancialreporting,assessingtheriskthat amaterialweaknessexists,andtestingandevaluatingthedesignandoperatingeffectivenessofinternalcontrolbasedon theassessedrisk.Theproceduresselecteddependontheauditorsjudgement,includingtheassessmentoftherisksof materialmisstatementinthestandalonefinancialstatements,whetherduetofraudorerror.
Webelievethattheauditevidencewehaveobtainedissufficientandappropriatetoprovideabasisforourauditopinion ontheCompanysinternalfinancialcontrolsystemoverfinancialreportingoftheCompany.
MeaningofInternalFinancialControlsoverFinancialReporting
Acompanysinternalfinancialcontroloverfinancialreportingisaprocessdesignedtoprovidereasonableassurance regardingthereliabilityoffinancialreportingandthepreparationofstandalonefinancialstatementsforexternalpurposesin accordancewithgenerallyacceptedaccountingprinciples.Acompanysinternalfinancialcontroloverfinancialreporting includesthosepoliciesandproceduresthat --- (i)pertaintothemaintenanceofrecordsthat,inreasonabledetail,accurately andfairlyreflectthetransactionsanddispositionsoftheassetsofthecompany;(ii)providereasonableassurancethat transactionsarerecordedasnecessarytopermitpreparationofstandalonefinancialstatementsinaccordancewithgenerally acceptedaccountingprinciples,andthatreceiptsandexpendituresoftheCompanyarebeingmadeonlyinaccordancewith authorisationsofmanagementanddirectorsofthecompany;and(iii)providereasonableassuranceregardingpreventionor timelydetectionofunauthorisedacquisition,use,ordispositionofthecompanysassetsthatcouldhaveamaterialeffect onthestandalonefinancialstatements.
InherentLimitationsofInternalFinancialControlsoverFinancialReporting
Becauseoftheinherentlimitationsofinternalfinancialcontrolsoverfinancialreporting,includingthepossibilityof collusionorimpropermanagementofoverrideofcontrols,materialmisstatementsduetoerrororfraudmayoccurandnot bedetected.Also,projectionsofanyevaluationoftheinternalfinancialcontrolsoverfinancialreportingtofutureperiods aresubjecttotheriskthattheinternalfinancialcontroloverfinancialreportingmaybecomeinadequatebecauseofchanges inconditions,orthatthedegreeofcompliancewiththepoliciesorproceduresmaydeteriorate.
Opinion
Inouropinion,tothebestofourinformationandaccountingtotheexplanationsgiventous,theCompanyhas,inall materialrespects,anadequateinternalfinancialcontrolsystemoverfinancialreportingandsuchinternalfinancialcontrols overfinancialreportingwereoperatingeffectivelyasatMarch31,2024basedontheinternalcontroloverfinancial reportingcriteriaestablishedbytheCompany considering theessentialcomponentsofinternal controlstated inthe GuidanceNoteonAuditofInternalFinancialControlsOverFinancialReportingissuedbytheInstituteofChartered AccountantsofIndia(ICAI).
|(D.S.DHING)
|PARTNER
|M.No.-075588
|UDIN:24075588BKEYUS7330
|PLACE:INDORE
|FORVDS&CO.
|DATED:29.05.2024
|CHARTEREDACCOUNTANTS
|FRN004029C
