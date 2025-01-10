Zenith Drugs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.15
0.4
0.4
0.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.07
17.33
12.45
9.24
Net Worth
62.22
17.73
12.85
9.64
Minority Interest
Debt
23.94
25.42
16.79
15.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.17
0.28
0.28
Total Liabilities
86.16
43.32
29.92
25.4
Fixed Assets
14.85
10.82
10.45
9.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.03
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0
0.05
0
Networking Capital
62.47
32.28
16.5
14.34
Inventories
25.76
23.67
12.13
6.83
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
67.39
49.31
32.07
23.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.34
13.2
8.62
5.26
Sundry Creditors
-42.63
-50.87
-34.4
-20.26
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.39
-3.03
-1.92
-0.87
Cash
8.74
0.2
2.89
1.85
Total Assets
86.16
43.33
29.92
25.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.