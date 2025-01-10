iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Drugs Ltd Balance Sheet

100.45
(4.26%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:03 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.15

0.4

0.4

0.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.07

17.33

12.45

9.24

Net Worth

62.22

17.73

12.85

9.64

Minority Interest

Debt

23.94

25.42

16.79

15.48

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.17

0.28

0.28

Total Liabilities

86.16

43.32

29.92

25.4

Fixed Assets

14.85

10.82

10.45

9.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.03

0.03

0.03

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0

0.05

0

Networking Capital

62.47

32.28

16.5

14.34

Inventories

25.76

23.67

12.13

6.83

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

67.39

49.31

32.07

23.39

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

17.34

13.2

8.62

5.26

Sundry Creditors

-42.63

-50.87

-34.4

-20.26

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.39

-3.03

-1.92

-0.87

Cash

8.74

0.2

2.89

1.85

Total Assets

86.16

43.33

29.92

25.4

