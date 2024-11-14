To consider following matters:1. To give approval to start construction of new plant at Mohna Village, Dhar Road.2. To consider the disinvestment in My Med Private Limited, the Subsidiary Company.3. To open new bank account with HDFC Bank.4. To make an application to HDFC Bank to change the name of the company in existing credit facility from Zenith Drugs Private Limited to Zenith Drugs Limited.5. To consider increase in remuneration of Mr. Sandeep Bhardwaj (DIN: 00539347), Managing Director of the Company.6. To consider increase in remuneration of Mr. Ajay Singh Dassundi (DIN: 00835856), Director of the Company.7. To consider increase in remuneration of Mr. Bhupesh Soni (DIN: 00539355), Director of the Company.8. To conduct the postal ballot through e-voting for disinvestment in its Subsidiary and increase in remuneration of Managing Director and Executive Directors of the Company.9. To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting the Postal Ballot through e-Voting process in a fair and transparent manner.10. Any other matter with the permission of the chair if any.