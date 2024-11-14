iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Drugs Ltd Board Meeting

91.7
(-1.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Zenith CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Zenith Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 202413 Apr 2024
To consider following matters:1. To give approval to start construction of new plant at Mohna Village, Dhar Road.2. To consider the disinvestment in My Med Private Limited, the Subsidiary Company.3. To open new bank account with HDFC Bank.4. To make an application to HDFC Bank to change the name of the company in existing credit facility from Zenith Drugs Private Limited to Zenith Drugs Limited.5. To consider increase in remuneration of Mr. Sandeep Bhardwaj (DIN: 00539347), Managing Director of the Company.6. To consider increase in remuneration of Mr. Ajay Singh Dassundi (DIN: 00835856), Director of the Company.7. To consider increase in remuneration of Mr. Bhupesh Soni (DIN: 00539355), Director of the Company.8. To conduct the postal ballot through e-voting for disinvestment in its Subsidiary and increase in remuneration of Managing Director and Executive Directors of the Company.9. To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting the Postal Ballot through e-Voting process in a fair and transparent manner.10. Any other matter with the permission of the chair if any.
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Zenith Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 29, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.5 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting17 Apr 202417 Apr 2024
Zenith Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 17, 2024.

