The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zerodha Nifty Smallcap 100 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zerodha Nifty Smallcap 100 ETF is ₹10.13 and ₹11 as of 12 Sep ‘25