Zigma Software Ltd Balance Sheet

2.07
(0.98%)
Jul 10, 2012

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

42.24

41.76

38.16

38.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.38

35.72

27.67

27.62

Net Worth

77.62

77.48

65.83

66.26

Minority Interest

Debt

0.52

0.02

0.03

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

78.14

77.5

65.86

66.31

Fixed Assets

21.75

22.16

22.81

23.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.52

4.44

4.44

4.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

52.12

50.11

37.99

37.49

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

3.37

2.66

2.94

2.95

Debtor Days

42,858.88

844.1

Other Current Assets

48.92

47.68

35.78

34.84

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.02

-0.05

-0.09

Creditor Days

0

6.34

Other Current Liabilities

-0.17

-0.21

-0.68

-0.21

Cash

0.75

0.79

0.62

0.87

Total Assets

78.14

77.5

65.86

66.31

Zigma Software Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

