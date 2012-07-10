Zigma Software Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
42.24
41.76
38.16
38.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.38
35.72
27.67
27.62
Net Worth
77.62
77.48
65.83
66.26
Minority Interest
Debt
0.52
0.02
0.03
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
78.14
77.5
65.86
66.31
Fixed Assets
21.75
22.16
22.81
23.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.52
4.44
4.44
4.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
52.12
50.11
37.99
37.49
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
3.37
2.66
2.94
2.95
Debtor Days
42,858.88
844.1
Other Current Assets
48.92
47.68
35.78
34.84
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.02
-0.05
-0.09
Creditor Days
0
6.34
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-0.21
-0.68
-0.21
Cash
0.75
0.79
0.62
0.87
Total Assets
78.14
77.5
65.86
66.31
