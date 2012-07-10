iifl-logo-icon 1
Zigma Software Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.07
(0.98%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.02

1.15

yoy growth (%)

-97.5

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.28

As % of sales

40.2

25.03

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.12

As % of sales

298.59

11.07

Other costs

-0.2

-0.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

727.3

32.92

Operating profit

-0.27

0.35

OPM

-966.1

30.96

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.63

Interest expense

0

0

Other income

0.27

0.29

Profit before tax

-0.4

0.01

Taxes

0

0

Tax rate

0

-38.39

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.4

0

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

-0.4

0

yoy growth (%)

-6,351

NPM

-1,397.78

0.55

