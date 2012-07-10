Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.02
1.15
yoy growth (%)
-97.5
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.28
As % of sales
40.2
25.03
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.12
As % of sales
298.59
11.07
Other costs
-0.2
-0.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
727.3
32.92
Operating profit
-0.27
0.35
OPM
-966.1
30.96
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.63
Interest expense
0
0
Other income
0.27
0.29
Profit before tax
-0.4
0.01
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
-38.39
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.4
0
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
-0.4
0
yoy growth (%)
-6,351
NPM
-1,397.78
0.55
