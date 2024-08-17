iifl-logo-icon 1
Zigma Software Ltd Share Price

2.07
(0.98%)
Jul 10, 2012

Zigma Software Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.06

Prev. Close

2.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

2.1

Day's Low

2.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

16.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.64

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Zigma Software Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Zigma Software Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Zigma Software Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2015Dec-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zigma Software Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

42.24

41.76

38.16

38.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.38

35.72

27.67

27.62

Net Worth

77.62

77.48

65.83

66.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.02

1.15

yoy growth (%)

-97.5

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.28

As % of sales

40.2

25.03

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.4

0.01

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.63

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

5.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.5

Op profit growth

-177.83

EBIT growth

-2,865.24

Net profit growth

-6,351

No Record Found

Zigma Software Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zigma Software Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Neeraj Sachan

Director

Ashok Agarwal

Director

Pankaj Sachan

Whole-time Director

Pramod Singhi

Additional Director

Bharti Jaiswal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zigma Software Ltd

Summary

Zigma Software Limited was incorporated in 1989. The Company is engaged in the business of Consultancy and Information & Technology. It provides information technology (IT) and information technology enabled services (ITES) business. The Company had diversified its business activities in the field of agriculture in Maharashtra
