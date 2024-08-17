SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.06
Prev. Close₹2.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹2.1
Day's Low₹2.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹16.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
42.24
41.76
38.16
38.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.38
35.72
27.67
27.62
Net Worth
77.62
77.48
65.83
66.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.02
1.15
yoy growth (%)
-97.5
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.28
As % of sales
40.2
25.03
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.4
0.01
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.63
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
5.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.5
Op profit growth
-177.83
EBIT growth
-2,865.24
Net profit growth
-6,351
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Neeraj Sachan
Director
Ashok Agarwal
Director
Pankaj Sachan
Whole-time Director
Pramod Singhi
Additional Director
Bharti Jaiswal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Zigma Software Ltd
Summary
Zigma Software Limited was incorporated in 1989. The Company is engaged in the business of Consultancy and Information & Technology. It provides information technology (IT) and information technology enabled services (ITES) business. The Company had diversified its business activities in the field of agriculture in Maharashtra
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.