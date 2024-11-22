iifl-logo-icon 1
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd Bonus

421.5
(4.16%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:18 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd: Related News

Zinka Logistics Shares Dive Post-Listing

Zinka Logistics Shares Dive Post-Listing

22 Nov 2024|03:44 PM

The Zinka Logistics Solution IPO price range has been set at ₹259 to ₹273 per equity share.

Zinka Logistics listed at 2% premium on D-Street

Zinka Logistics listed at 2% premium on D-Street

22 Nov 2024|10:09 AM

The IPO of Zinka Logistics Solutions received a lukewarm response, with an overall subscription of 1.86 times.

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO subscribed 1.85 times

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO subscribed 1.85 times

18 Nov 2024|04:59 PM

The public issues had been subscribed 1.85 times, the retail component 1.64 times, and the NII segment 0.23 times.

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

18 Nov 2024|02:50 PM

Fresh equity shares are an issue combined with an offer for sale by existing shareholders.

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO subscribed 22%

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO subscribed 22%

13 Nov 2024|02:21 PM

The Zinka Logistics initial public offering (IPO) will close on November 18 after opening for subscriptions on November 13.

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

13 Nov 2024|12:22 PM

Zinka Logistics has set an IPO price band ranging from ₹259 to ₹273 per equity share, offering a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS).

