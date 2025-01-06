7NR Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.53
0.18
0.27
0.15
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.12
-0.09
Tax paid
0
-0.07
-0.06
-0.06
Working capital
2.3
1.87
0.63
2.69
Other operating items
Operating
1.62
1.83
0.71
2.67
Capital expenditure
-0.01
0.12
0.2
0.28
Free cash flow
1.61
1.95
0.91
2.95
Equity raised
0.22
0.2
7.1
5.74
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.15
0.3
0.3
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.98
2.46
8.32
8.7
