7NR Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.98
(-0.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

7NR Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.53

0.18

0.27

0.15

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.12

-0.09

Tax paid

0

-0.07

-0.06

-0.06

Working capital

2.3

1.87

0.63

2.69

Other operating items

Operating

1.62

1.83

0.71

2.67

Capital expenditure

-0.01

0.12

0.2

0.28

Free cash flow

1.61

1.95

0.91

2.95

Equity raised

0.22

0.2

7.1

5.74

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.15

0.3

0.3

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.98

2.46

8.32

8.7

