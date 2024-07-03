iifl-logo-icon 1
7NR Retail Ltd Share Price

5.02
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:20:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.01
  • Day's High5.1
  • 52 Wk High10.7
  • Prev. Close5.02
  • Day's Low4.9
  • 52 Wk Low 4.72
  • Turnover (lac)0.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.86
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.06
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

7NR Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

5.01

Prev. Close

5.02

Turnover(Lac.)

0.47

Day's High

5.1

Day's Low

4.9

52 Week's High

10.7

52 Week's Low

4.72

Book Value

9.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

7NR Retail Ltd Corporate Action

10 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

7NR Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

7NR Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.95%

Non-Promoter- 89.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 89.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

7NR Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.01

28.01

10.47

10.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.7

1.81

0.34

-0.42

Net Worth

28.71

29.82

10.81

10.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.75

11.84

13.22

10.08

yoy growth (%)

-76.72

-10.43

31.12

-11.08

Raw materials

-2.69

-10.47

-12.02

-9.06

As % of sales

97.68

88.43

90.95

89.94

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.52

-0.45

-0.57

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.53

0.18

0.27

0.15

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.12

-0.09

Tax paid

0

-0.07

-0.06

-0.06

Working capital

2.3

1.87

0.63

2.69

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-76.72

-10.43

31.12

-11.08

Op profit growth

-395.23

-41.86

308.19

-77.28

EBIT growth

-370.81

-32.39

78.95

-61.77

Net profit growth

-583.77

-48.53

161.34

-78.15

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

7NR Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT 7NR Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Pranav Manoj Vajani

Director

Avantinath Anilkumar Raval

Managing Director

Tarachand Gangasahay Agrawal

Independent Director

Ziral Soni

Independent Director

Jitendra Parmar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by 7NR Retail Ltd

Summary

7NR Retail Limited was originally incorporated on December 21, 2012 as a Private Limited Company under the name 7NR Retail Private Limited. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and accordingly the name of the Company was changed to 7NR Retail Limited on March 22, 2017. The Company Promoters are Mr. Pinal Kanchanlal Shah, Mrs. Riddhi Pinal Shah and Mrs. Nutanben Jaykishan Patel.Company is engaged in whole selling and Retailing of the readymade garments like suiting-shirting , fabrics and all other textile products. The Company is offering the finest quality product matching with the latest style and fashion. It has been taking care regarding the choice, quality and customer satisfaction. It focus on maintaining and reinforcing the image of its existing exclusive brand outlets under the brand name of Gini & Jony. The Company came up with a public issue of 18,96,000 equity shares by raising equity capital aggregating to Rs 5.11 Crore in July, 2017.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the 7NR Retail Ltd share price today?

The 7NR Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of 7NR Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 7NR Retail Ltd is ₹14.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of 7NR Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of 7NR Retail Ltd is 0 and 0.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of 7NR Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 7NR Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 7NR Retail Ltd is ₹4.72 and ₹10.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of 7NR Retail Ltd?

7NR Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -45.58%, 3 Years at -27.38%, 1 Year at -48.78%, 6 Month at -12.85%, 3 Month at -15.06% and 1 Month at -15.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of 7NR Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of 7NR Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 10.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 89.04 %

