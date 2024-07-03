SectorRetail
Open₹5.01
Prev. Close₹5.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.47
Day's High₹5.1
Day's Low₹4.9
52 Week's High₹10.7
52 Week's Low₹4.72
Book Value₹9.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.01
28.01
10.47
10.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.7
1.81
0.34
-0.42
Net Worth
28.71
29.82
10.81
10.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.75
11.84
13.22
10.08
yoy growth (%)
-76.72
-10.43
31.12
-11.08
Raw materials
-2.69
-10.47
-12.02
-9.06
As % of sales
97.68
88.43
90.95
89.94
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.52
-0.45
-0.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.53
0.18
0.27
0.15
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.12
-0.09
Tax paid
0
-0.07
-0.06
-0.06
Working capital
2.3
1.87
0.63
2.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-76.72
-10.43
31.12
-11.08
Op profit growth
-395.23
-41.86
308.19
-77.28
EBIT growth
-370.81
-32.39
78.95
-61.77
Net profit growth
-583.77
-48.53
161.34
-78.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Pranav Manoj Vajani
Director
Avantinath Anilkumar Raval
Managing Director
Tarachand Gangasahay Agrawal
Independent Director
Ziral Soni
Independent Director
Jitendra Parmar
Reports by 7NR Retail Ltd
Summary
7NR Retail Limited was originally incorporated on December 21, 2012 as a Private Limited Company under the name 7NR Retail Private Limited. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and accordingly the name of the Company was changed to 7NR Retail Limited on March 22, 2017. The Company Promoters are Mr. Pinal Kanchanlal Shah, Mrs. Riddhi Pinal Shah and Mrs. Nutanben Jaykishan Patel.Company is engaged in whole selling and Retailing of the readymade garments like suiting-shirting , fabrics and all other textile products. The Company is offering the finest quality product matching with the latest style and fashion. It has been taking care regarding the choice, quality and customer satisfaction. It focus on maintaining and reinforcing the image of its existing exclusive brand outlets under the brand name of Gini & Jony. The Company came up with a public issue of 18,96,000 equity shares by raising equity capital aggregating to Rs 5.11 Crore in July, 2017.
The 7NR Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 7NR Retail Ltd is ₹14.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of 7NR Retail Ltd is 0 and 0.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 7NR Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 7NR Retail Ltd is ₹4.72 and ₹10.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
7NR Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -45.58%, 3 Years at -27.38%, 1 Year at -48.78%, 6 Month at -12.85%, 3 Month at -15.06% and 1 Month at -15.20%.
