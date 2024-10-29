|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|7NR Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. b) To transact other businesses as per agenda being circulated. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th October, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|Outcome under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|7NR Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. b) To transact other businesses as per agenda being circulated. 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 together with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith as Annexure A. These results are also being uploaded on the Companys website. 2. Considered and approved the Directors Report of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24 along with Annexure. 3. Decided to convene 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 at 02:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|1 May 2024
|7NR Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon. b) To transact other businesses as per agenda being circulated. Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 8th May, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company situated at Godown No-1, 234/1+234/2, FP-69/3, Sadashiv Kanto, B/h Bajaj Process, Narol Chokdi, Narol Ahmedabad - 382 405, which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:15 P.M., inter alia has considered and approved; 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors report. 2. Appointment of Ms. Yogita Chelani (Membership No: A70182) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 15th May, 2024. Further, the information required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, is enclosed herewith as Annexure A. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)
