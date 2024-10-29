Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

7NR Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. b) To transact other businesses as per agenda being circulated. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th October, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Outcome under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

7NR Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. b) To transact other businesses as per agenda being circulated. 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 together with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith as Annexure A. These results are also being uploaded on the Companys website. 2. Considered and approved the Directors Report of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24 along with Annexure. 3. Decided to convene 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 at 02:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 1 May 2024