Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.75
11.84
13.22
10.08
yoy growth (%)
-76.72
-10.43
31.12
-11.08
Raw materials
-2.69
-10.47
-12.02
-9.06
As % of sales
97.68
88.43
90.95
89.94
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.52
-0.45
-0.57
As % of sales
13.01
4.44
3.46
5.7
Other costs
-0.31
-0.63
-0.38
-0.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.31
5.37
2.9
3.49
Operating profit
-0.6
0.2
0.35
0.08
OPM
-22
1.73
2.67
0.85
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.12
-0.09
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.22
0.13
0.06
0.16
Profit before tax
-0.53
0.18
0.27
0.15
Taxes
0
-0.07
-0.06
-0.06
Tax rate
0
-41.91
-23.4
-45.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.53
0.11
0.21
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.53
0.11
0.21
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-583.77
-48.53
161.34
-78.15
NPM
-19.35
0.93
1.62
0.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.