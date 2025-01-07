iifl-logo-icon 1
7NR Retail Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.96
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.75

11.84

13.22

10.08

yoy growth (%)

-76.72

-10.43

31.12

-11.08

Raw materials

-2.69

-10.47

-12.02

-9.06

As % of sales

97.68

88.43

90.95

89.94

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.52

-0.45

-0.57

As % of sales

13.01

4.44

3.46

5.7

Other costs

-0.31

-0.63

-0.38

-0.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.31

5.37

2.9

3.49

Operating profit

-0.6

0.2

0.35

0.08

OPM

-22

1.73

2.67

0.85

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.12

-0.09

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.22

0.13

0.06

0.16

Profit before tax

-0.53

0.18

0.27

0.15

Taxes

0

-0.07

-0.06

-0.06

Tax rate

0

-41.91

-23.4

-45.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.53

0.11

0.21

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.53

0.11

0.21

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-583.77

-48.53

161.34

-78.15

NPM

-19.35

0.93

1.62

0.81

