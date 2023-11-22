iifl-logo-icon 1
7NR Retail Ltd EGM

4.93
(1.65%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

7NR Retail Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024
17/01/2025
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM10 Nov 202315 Dec 2023
As per Attachment. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting 7NR RETAIL LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.11.2023) EGM 15/12/2023 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 22.11.2023) Newspaper publication for Notice of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2023) 7NR RETAIL LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/12/2023) Outcome and Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 15th December, 2023 in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.12.2023) Scrutinizers Report of the EGM of the Company held on 15.12.2023 pursuant to Section 108 and 109 of the Companies Act, 2013 r/w Rules 20 & 21 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2023)

7NR Retail Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

