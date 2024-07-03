7NR Retail Ltd Summary

7NR Retail Limited was originally incorporated on December 21, 2012 as a Private Limited Company under the name 7NR Retail Private Limited. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and accordingly the name of the Company was changed to 7NR Retail Limited on March 22, 2017. The Company Promoters are Mr. Pinal Kanchanlal Shah, Mrs. Riddhi Pinal Shah and Mrs. Nutanben Jaykishan Patel.Company is engaged in whole selling and Retailing of the readymade garments like suiting-shirting , fabrics and all other textile products. The Company is offering the finest quality product matching with the latest style and fashion. It has been taking care regarding the choice, quality and customer satisfaction. It focus on maintaining and reinforcing the image of its existing exclusive brand outlets under the brand name of Gini & Jony. The Company came up with a public issue of 18,96,000 equity shares by raising equity capital aggregating to Rs 5.11 Crore in July, 2017.