7NR Retail Ltd Management Discussions

A. Overview of the Global Economy:

Global growth is projected at 3.1 percent in 2024 and 3.2 percent in 2025, with the 2024 forecast 0.2 percentage point higher than that in the October 2023 World Economic Outlook (WEO) on account of greater-than expected resilience in the United States and several large emerging market and developing economies, as well as fiscal support in China. The forecast for 2024 25 is, however, below the historical (2000 19) average of 3.8 percent, with elevated central bank policy rates to fight inflation, a withdrawal of fiscal support amid high debt weighing on economic activity, and low underlying productivity growth. Inflation is falling faster than expected in most regions, in the midst of unwinding supply-side issues and restrictive monetary policy. Global headline inflation is expected to fall to 5.8 percent in 2024 and to 4.4 percent in 2025, with the 2025 forecast revised down. For advanced economies, the growth slowdown projected for 2023 remains significant: from 2.7 percent in 2022 to 1.5 percent in 2023, with a 0.2 percentage point upward revision from the April 2023 WEO. About 93 percent of advanced economies are projected to have lower growth in 2023, and growth in 2024 among this group of economies is projected to remain at 1.4 percent.

B. Overview of the Indian Economy:

This year began with the anticipation that runaway inflation, aggressive policy rate hikes, and high commodity prices might topple a few major economies into recession in 2023. We are halfway past 2023 and, while the world is still in the woods, the probability of a recession this year has trimmed. Labor markets in several advanced countries remain tight, while the largest economy, the United States, is seeing a rebound in consumer confidence and spending. Risk spreads are declining on both sides of the Atlantic after the recent banking crisis in the United States.

Future capital spending of the government in the economy is expected to be supported by factors such as tax buoyancy, the streamlined tax system with low rates, a thorough assessment and rationalisation of the tariff structure, and the digitization of tax filing. In the medium run, increased capital spending on infrastructure and asset-building projects is set to increase growth multipliers. The contact-based services sector has demonstrated promise to boost growth by unleashing the pent-up demand. The sectors success is being captured by a number of HFIs (High- Frequency Indicators) that are performing well, indicating the beginnings of a comeback.

India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers in the world over the next 10-15 years, backed by its robust democracy and strong partnerships. Indias appeal as a destination for investments has grown stronger and more sustainable because of the current period of global unpredictability and volatility, and the record amounts of money raised by India-focused funds in 2022 are evidence of investor faith in the "Invest in India" narrative.

Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated at Rs. 172.90 lakh crores (US$ 2.07 trillion), against the First Revised Estimates (FRE) of GDP for the year 2022-23 of Rs. 160.71 lakh crores (US$ 1.92 trillion). The growth in real GDP during 2023- 24 is estimated at 7.6% as compared to 7.0% in 2022-23. There are 113 unicorn startups in India, with a combined valuation of over US$ 350 billion. As many as 14 tech startups are expected to list in 2024 Fintech sector poised to generate the largest number of future unicorns in India. With India presently has the third-largest unicorn base in the world.

Explaining the economic outlook factoring global rudiments, the slow down in global growth and economic output coupled with increased uncertainty is likely to dampen global trade growth. Strong domestic demand amidst high commodity prices will raise Indias total import bill and contribute to unfavourable developments in the current account balance. These may be exacerbated by plateauing export growth on account of slackening global demand. Should the current account deficit widen further, the currency may come under depreciation pressure. Also, entrenched inflation may prolong the tightening cycle, and therefore, borrowing costs may stay ‘higher for longer. In such a scenario, global economy may be characterised by low growth in FY24.

C. Indian Textile Industry:

In the fiscal year 2023-24, exports amounted to $34.4 billion, marking a decline of over $1 billion (3%) compared to the previous fiscal year. Additionally, exports saw a significant drop of 16.3% compared to the fiscal year 2021-22, when the country reported exports worth $41 billion, the TOI report stated.

Within the textile sector, the segment encompassing cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups, and handloom products witnessed a notable year-on-year increase in exports by $740 million in 2023-24 over the previous year, attributed to a surge in cotton yarn exports. According to data from the Niryat portal of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, North America led total textile exports at $11 billion, followed by Europe at $10 billion, and West Asia and North African countries at $4 billion.

The decentralised power looms/ hosiery and knitting sector form the largest component of the textiles sector. The close linkage of textiles industry to agriculture (for raw materials such as cotton) and the ancient culture and traditions of the country in terms of textiles makes it unique in comparison to other industries in the country. Indias textiles industry has a capacity to produce a wide variety of products suitable for different market segments, both within India and across the world.

D. Outlook:

During the reporting period, We must focus more on offering new products meeting customer retail price points. We experienced an increase in sales volume, leading to a rise in revenue from this segment. The steady demand for quality yarn products in the domestic market contributed to our success. Further geographic presence will be increased, and new markets will be explored.

E. Industry structure and development:

The domestic apparel & textile industry in India contributes approx. 2.3 % to the countrys GDP, 13% to industrial production and 12% to exports. India has a 4% share of the global trade in textiles and apparel.

India is one of the largest producers of cotton and jute in the world. India is also the 2nd largest producer of silk in the world and 95% of the worlds hand-woven fabric comes from India. Total textile exports are expected to reach $65 Bn by FY26 and is expected to grow at 10% CAGR from 2019-20 to reach $190 Bn by 2025-26.

The textiles and apparel industry in India is the 2nd largest employer in the country providing direct employment to 45 Mn people and 100 Mn people in allied industries.

India has also become the second-largest manufacturer of PPE in the world. More than 600 companies in India are certified to produce PPEs today, whose global market worth is expected to be over $92.5 Bn by 2025, up from $52.7 Bn in 2019.

F. Opportunities and Threats:

Opportunities:

Favourable government initiatives such as the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), 100% FDI in the sector, SAMARTH- Scheme for Capacity Building in the Textile Sector, etc. for the development of the textile industry. ‘China plus one diversification policy will benefit Indian manufacturers. As global retailers are looking for an alternate supply base, India has greater appeal as an attractive option for manufacturing and exports of textiles and apparels. The growth of the technical textile market will create lucrative opportunities. The rapid growth of the retail sector and E-commerce will boost the growth of the textile and apparel industry. Rising disposable income will stimulate domestic demand. The growing popularity of ‘fast fashion products will contribute to the growth of the textile and apparel industry. Established relationship with various brands, customers and employees.

Threats:

Market Competition: The domestic trading market for yarn is highly competitive, with several players vying for market share. We continuously monitor competitor activities and adjust our strategies to maintain a competitive edge. Raw Material Costs: Fluctuations in raw material prices can impact our profitability. We actively manage our procurement process and explore alternative suppliers to mitigate the risk of sudden price increases. Regulatory Changes: Changes in trade policies, tariffs, or regulations related to the yarn industry can affect our export operations. We closely monitor such developments and adapt our business practices accordingly. Economic Factors: Economic conditions, both domestically and internationally, can impact the demand for yarn products. We assess economic trends and adjust our production and pricing strategies to optimize performance.

G. Segment-wise or Product-wise performance:

The Company is operating in only one segment i.e. trading in retail products. Therefore, there is no requirement of Segment wise reporting.

H. Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, We will focus on the following strategies to sustain growth and capitalize on emerging opportunities:

Technological advancements Sustainability and eco-friendly practices Global trade and geopolitical factors Online Expansion Premiumisation and access to global brands Further Growth of Private Brands Focus on analytics

I. Risks and concerns:

Management recognizes the following principal risks that may influence decisions made by investors given their significant impact on business conditions as stated in the securities report, and among matters pertaining to accounting status, consolidated companies financial status and business performance, as well as cash flows. Our risk management system addresses the increasingly complex risks that we face in our day-to-day operations. The risk management system conducts risk analysis of economic and social changes and implements preventive measures that are best suit for the Company.

J. Internal control systems and their adequacy:

The company has implemented proper system for safeguarding the operations/business of the company, through which the assets are verified and frauds, errors are reduced and accounts, information connected to it are maintained such, so as to timely completion of the statements.

The Company has adequate systems of Internal Controls commensurate with its size and operations to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business. These controls ensure safeguarding of assets, reduction and detection of fraud and error, adequacy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The company has internal audit and verification at regular intervals.

The requirement of having internal auditor compulsory by statue in case of listed and other classes of companies as prescribed shall further strengthen the internal control measures of company.

H. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

The financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 is described in the Directors Report of the Company.

I. Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front including number of people employed:

The cordial employer - employee relationship also continued during the year under the review. The Company has continued to give special attention to human resources.

J. Caution Statement:

Statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the various parts may be "forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. The actual results may differ from those expectations depending upon the economic conditions, changes in Govt. Regulations and amendments in tax laws and other internal and external factors.