|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|AGM 29/08/2024 Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on 29th August, 2024 in terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Scrutinizer Report Under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 Submission of Voting Results of AGM of the Company under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.