iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

A R C Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

1.4
(-1.41%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR A R C Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.5

50.5

50.5

50.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.68

1.12

0.78

0.46

Net Worth

51.18

51.62

51.28

50.96

Minority Interest

Debt

16.09

14.76

25.16

0.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

67.27

66.38

76.44

51.05

Fixed Assets

1.37

1.57

0.27

0.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.3

0.35

0.35

0.35

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

20.71

9.38

11.04

0.21

Inventories

23.24

11.55

9.82

3.34

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.24

1.28

3.19

0.05

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.48

1.11

0.87

0.51

Sundry Creditors

-0.09

-4.17

-2.55

-3.46

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-4.16

-0.39

-0.29

-0.22

Cash

0.31

0.88

2.2

0.85

Total Assets

22.69

12.18

13.86

1.61

A R C Finance : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR A R C Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.