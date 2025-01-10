A R C Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.5
50.5
50.5
50.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.68
1.12
0.78
0.46
Net Worth
51.18
51.62
51.28
50.96
Minority Interest
Debt
16.09
14.76
25.16
0.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
67.27
66.38
76.44
51.05
Fixed Assets
1.37
1.57
0.27
0.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.3
0.35
0.35
0.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
20.71
9.38
11.04
0.21
Inventories
23.24
11.55
9.82
3.34
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.24
1.28
3.19
0.05
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.48
1.11
0.87
0.51
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-4.17
-2.55
-3.46
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.16
-0.39
-0.29
-0.22
Cash
0.31
0.88
2.2
0.85
Total Assets
22.69
12.18
13.86
1.61
No Record Found
