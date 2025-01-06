A R C Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.83
-58.62
6.82
1.03
Other operating items
Operating
1.83
-58.62
6.82
1.03
Capital expenditure
0
0.1
0
0.16
Free cash flow
1.83
-58.52
6.82
1.19
Equity raised
0.74
0.3
0.63
1.07
Investing
-0.25
0.14
0
-0.15
Financing
-0.92
8.8
8.79
1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.4
-49.28
16.24
3.11
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
