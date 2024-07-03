Summary

ARC Finance Limited was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies on March 23, 1982 as ARC Modellors & Services Limited. The name was changed to ARC Finance Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, dated 19th February, 1993. The Company is registered with the RBI to carry out NBFC activities dated 13 April, 1998. It is engaged in trading in shares, financial services, investment activities and advancing loans.During the year 2015, the Company in addition to its activities of manufacturing and trading in agricultural and other products, also undertook financial and investment activities.

Read More