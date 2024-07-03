iifl-logo-icon 1
A R C Finance Ltd Share Price

1.58
(4.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.52
  • Day's High1.58
  • 52 Wk High2.91
  • Prev. Close1.51
  • Day's Low1.52
  • 52 Wk Low 0.61
  • Turnover (lac)668.81
  • P/E21.57
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.16
  • EPS0.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)137.7
  • Div. Yield0
A R C Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.52

Prev. Close

1.51

Turnover(Lac.)

668.81

Day's High

1.58

Day's Low

1.52

52 Week's High

2.91

52 Week's Low

0.61

Book Value

1.16

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

137.7

P/E

21.57

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

A R C Finance Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

ARC Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ARC Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.02%

Non-Promoter- 87.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

A R C Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.5

50.5

50.5

50.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.68

1.12

0.78

0.46

Net Worth

51.18

51.62

51.28

50.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.83

-58.62

6.82

1.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

A R C Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT A R C Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Asis Banerjee

Independent Director

Gopal Kumar Singh

Independent Director

APARNA SHARMA

Managing Director

Virendra Kr Soni

Company Secretary

Sweety Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by A R C Finance Ltd
Summary

Summary

ARC Finance Limited was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies on March 23, 1982 as ARC Modellors & Services Limited. The name was changed to ARC Finance Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, dated 19th February, 1993. The Company is registered with the RBI to carry out NBFC activities dated 13 April, 1998. It is engaged in trading in shares, financial services, investment activities and advancing loans.During the year 2015, the Company in addition to its activities of manufacturing and trading in agricultural and other products, also undertook financial and investment activities.
Company FAQs

What is the ARC Finance Ltd share price today?

The ARC Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of ARC Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ARC Finance Ltd is ₹137.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ARC Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ARC Finance Ltd is 21.57 and 1.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ARC Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ARC Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ARC Finance Ltd is ₹0.61 and ₹2.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ARC Finance Ltd?

ARC Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 106.72%, 3 Years at 20.64%, 1 Year at 93.59%, 6 Month at 69.66%, 3 Month at -29.77% and 1 Month at -34.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ARC Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ARC Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 87.98 %

