SectorFinance
Open₹1.52
Prev. Close₹1.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹668.81
Day's High₹1.58
Day's Low₹1.52
52 Week's High₹2.91
52 Week's Low₹0.61
Book Value₹1.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)137.7
P/E21.57
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.5
50.5
50.5
50.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.68
1.12
0.78
0.46
Net Worth
51.18
51.62
51.28
50.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.83
-58.62
6.82
1.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Asis Banerjee
Independent Director
Gopal Kumar Singh
Independent Director
APARNA SHARMA
Managing Director
Virendra Kr Soni
Company Secretary
Sweety Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by A R C Finance Ltd
Summary
ARC Finance Limited was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies on March 23, 1982 as ARC Modellors & Services Limited. The name was changed to ARC Finance Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, dated 19th February, 1993. The Company is registered with the RBI to carry out NBFC activities dated 13 April, 1998. It is engaged in trading in shares, financial services, investment activities and advancing loans.During the year 2015, the Company in addition to its activities of manufacturing and trading in agricultural and other products, also undertook financial and investment activities.
Read More
The ARC Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ARC Finance Ltd is ₹137.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ARC Finance Ltd is 21.57 and 1.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ARC Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ARC Finance Ltd is ₹0.61 and ₹2.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ARC Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 106.72%, 3 Years at 20.64%, 1 Year at 93.59%, 6 Month at 69.66%, 3 Month at -29.77% and 1 Month at -34.06%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.