4:5 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ARC FINANCE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ARC FINANCE LIMITED (540135) RECORD DATE 10/10/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 04 (Four) Equity Shares of Rs.1/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 0.20 per Share on Rights Basis for every 05 (Five) Equity Share held * Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 10/10/2024 DR-733/2024-2025 *The Issue Price of Re.1.20 per Equity Share shall be payable at the time of Application (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.10.2024)