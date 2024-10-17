Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

Allotment of equity shares of the Company to the eligible equity shareholders on Right basis

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

ARC Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended as on 30.09.2024. 2. Any other items with the permission of chair.

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

ARC Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider discuss and decide various terms and conditions in connection with the Rights Issue and other related matters including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price Rights Issue size rights entitlement ratio Record Date and timing of the Rights Issue. Outcome of the Meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of ARC Finance Limited Right Entitlement Ratio: 4 (Four) new Right Shares for every 5 (Five) Existing Equity Shares held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date as mentioned below.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Outcome of Right Issue Committee held today on Wednesday, September 04, 2024

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

ARC Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

ARC Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

ARC Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

ARC Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Appointment of Mr. Akhil Agarwal Practicing Company Secretary (CP No. 16313) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 2. To consider and approve the Appointment of O P Khajanchi & Co. (FRN: 330280E) as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. To consider and approve the Resignation of Mrs. Neha Gandhi (M. No A53367) Company Secretary of the Company. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024