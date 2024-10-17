iifl-logo-icon 1
A R C Finance Ltd Board Meeting

1.34
(-1.47%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:46:00 PM

A R C Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Nov 202425 Nov 2024
Allotment of equity shares of the Company to the eligible equity shareholders on Right basis
Board Meeting17 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
ARC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended as on 30.09.2024. 2. Any other items with the permission of chair. Kindly take the same on records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting4 Oct 202430 Sep 2024
ARC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider discuss and decide various terms and conditions in connection with the Rights Issue and other related matters including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price Rights Issue size rights entitlement ratio Record Date and timing of the Rights Issue. Outcome of the Meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of ARC Finance Limited Right Entitlement Ratio: 4 (Four) new Right Shares for every 5 (Five) Existing Equity Shares held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date as mentioned below. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Outcome of Right Issue Committee held today on Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Board Meeting2 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
ARC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take the same on record. Kindly take note of the same on records. Kindly take the same on records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ARC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (Listing Regulation ) We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Director of M/s. ARC Finance Limited scheduled to be held on 13th August 2024 Tuesday at 03.00 P.M at Registered Office of the Company to Inter-alia transact the following Matters: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Kindly take the same on records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
ARC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take the same matter on records. KIND TAKE THE SAME ON RECORD (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
ARC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Appointment of Mr. Akhil Agarwal Practicing Company Secretary (CP No. 16313) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 2. To consider and approve the Appointment of O P Khajanchi & Co. (FRN: 330280E) as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. To consider and approve the Resignation of Mrs. Neha Gandhi (M. No A53367) Company Secretary of the Company. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson Kindly take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
ARC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take note of the same on your records. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

