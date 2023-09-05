A R C Finance Ltd Management Discussions

A. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK:

The long-term fundamentals of the Indian economy continue to be strong due to rising incomes and large investments. These growth drivers are expected to sustain over a long period of time. At the same time, there are some concerns due to uncertain global economic environment and slow recovery in developed markets.

B. COMPANY OVERVIEW:

The company is engaged in trading in shares, financial services investment activities and Provide Secure and Unsecured loans where the outlook of the business seems to be encouraging over and above, we have been diversified into different businesses ranging from third party product distributions (lowest balance sheet risk) to originating unsecured personal loans, corporate loans (highest balance sheet risk). We believe that we are well placed to leverage on the growth opportunities in the economy.

A. OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS:

Opportunities Increase in Income levels will aid greater penetration of financial products. Positive regulatory reforms. Increase in corporate growth & risk appetite. Focus on selling new product/services. Threats Inflation could trigger increase in consumer price inflation, which would dampen growth. Increased competition in both local & overseas markets. Unfavourable economic development. Market risk arising from changes in the value of financial instruments as a result of changes in market variables like interest rate and exchange rates.

B. RISK MANAGEMENTAND CONCERNS:

The company operates in the Financial Services Sector, which is affected by variety factors linked to economic development in India and globally which, in turn, also affected global fund flows. Any economic event across the globe can have direct or indirect impact on your company. To mitigate this, Company has diversified its revenue stream across multiple verticals. Your Companys risk management system is a comprehensive and integrated framework comprising structured reporting and stringent controls. Through its approach it strives to identify opportunities that enhance organizational values while managing or mitigating risks that can adversely impact the companys future performance. Within the organization, every decision taken is after weighing the pros and cons of such a decision-making taking note of the risk attributable.

C. HUMAN RESOURCE:

The Company keeps developing its organizational structure consistently over time. Efforts are made to follow excellent Human Resource practices. Adequate efforts of the staff and management personnel are directed on imparting continuous training to improve the management practices.

The objective of your Company is to create a workplace where every person can achieve his or her full potential. The employees are encouraged to put in their best. Lot of hard work is put in to ensure that new and innovative ideas are given due consideration to achieve the short and long-term objectives of your company.

D. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATION FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

The employees are satisfied and having good relationship with the Management.

E. DECLARATION REGARDING COMPLIANCE BY BOARD MEMBERS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL WITH THE COMPANYS CODE OF CONDUCT:

This is to confirm that the Company has adopted a Code of conduct for its employees including the director.

I confirm that the Company has in respect of the financial Year ended 31st March, 2023, received from the Senior Management team of the Company and the members of the Board, a declaration of Compliance with the code of Conduct as applicable to them.

F. DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT:

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India (Indian GAAP) to comply with the Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the 2013 Act") and the relevant provisions of the 2013 Act, as applicable. The financial statements have been prepared on going concern basis under the historical cost convention on accrual basis.

The Company has opted to continue with the period of 1st day of April to 31st day of March, each year as its financial year for the purpose of preparation of financial statements under the provisions of Section 2(41) of the Companies Act, 2013.

G. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations, predictions and assumptions may be "FORWARD LOOKING" within the meaning of applicable Laws and Regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed herein, important factors that could influence the Companys operations include domestic economic Conditions affecting demand, supply, price conditions, and change in Governments regulations, tax regimes, other statutes and other factors such as industrial relation.