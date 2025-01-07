iifl-logo-icon 1
AA Plus Tradelink Ltd Balance Sheet

14.23
(895.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

8.16

8.16

4.56

4.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.77

4.56

1.5

1.37

Net Worth

12.93

12.72

6.06

5.93

Minority Interest

Debt

1.97

3.39

1.14

0.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.9

16.11

7.2

6.88

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

14.85

15.76

7.15

6.8

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.3

5.7

3.96

1.56

Debtor Days

165.65

Other Current Assets

12.08

13.48

11.44

8.56

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-2.89

-7.79

-2.9

Creditor Days

325.87

Other Current Liabilities

-0.52

-0.53

-0.46

-0.42

Cash

0.04

0.34

0.02

0.05

Total Assets

14.91

16.12

7.2

6.88

