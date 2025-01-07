AA Plus Tradelink Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
8.16
8.16
4.56
4.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.77
4.56
1.5
1.37
Net Worth
12.93
12.72
6.06
5.93
Minority Interest
Debt
1.97
3.39
1.14
0.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.9
16.11
7.2
6.88
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.85
15.76
7.15
6.8
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.3
5.7
3.96
1.56
Debtor Days
165.65
Other Current Assets
12.08
13.48
11.44
8.56
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-2.89
-7.79
-2.9
Creditor Days
325.87
Other Current Liabilities
-0.52
-0.53
-0.46
-0.42
Cash
0.04
0.34
0.02
0.05
Total Assets
14.91
16.12
7.2
6.88
