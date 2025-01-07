Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
8.72
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-8.54
As % of sales
97.87
Employee costs
-0.45
As % of sales
5.26
Other costs
-0.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.45
Operating profit
-0.57
OPM
-6.59
Depreciation
0
Interest expense
-0.02
Other income
0.78
Profit before tax
0.18
Taxes
-0.04
Tax rate
-26.02
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
0.13
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
0.13
yoy growth (%)
NPM
1.52
