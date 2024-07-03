Summary

AA Plus Tradelink Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai dated March 21, 2016. The Company is running the business under the leadership of the Promoter Group, Mr. Ashok A. Shah and Mr. Rajkumar M. Singh.The Company is principally engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Industrial Chain and Sprocket. The Company initially started the business with Iron & Steel and Aluminium Products in year 2016. It launched various alloys and speciality alloys products in 2018. The Company trade in products made of iron & steel, aluminium, graphite and other alloy products. The Company is a multi-product trading company with a diverse product portfolio. The Company operate as an intermediary in the Iron & Steel and other metal and alloy Industry. In 2020, the Company added more chemical products into trading of diverse products such as Epoxy Floor Coating, Industrial Epoxy Floor Coating, Epoxy Floor Coating Marine, PU Floor Coating, Epoxy Coating, Epoxy Primer, Epoxy High Build Coating, Epoxy Heat Resistance Coating in the construction industry.The Company came up with a public issue of 36,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 6.48 Crore in July, 2021. The Company is also in process of taking the contracts from builders for end-to-end supply and fitting of aluminium windows along with the glass. It is currently serving the corporate a

