AA Plus Tradelink Ltd Share Price

14.34
(4.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.72
  • Day's High14.34
  • 52 Wk High26.88
  • Prev. Close13.71
  • Day's Low13.72
  • 52 Wk Low 9.11
  • Turnover (lac)9.17
  • P/E62.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.54
  • EPS0.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

AA Plus Tradelink Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

13.72

Prev. Close

13.71

Turnover(Lac.)

9.17

Day's High

14.34

Day's Low

13.72

52 Week's High

26.88

52 Week's Low

9.11

Book Value

17.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.88

P/E

62.32

EPS

0.22

Divi. Yield

0

AA Plus Tradelink Ltd Corporate Action

28 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

AA Plus Tradelink Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

AA Plus Tradelink Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:58 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.74%

Non-Promoter- 93.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 93.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AA Plus Tradelink Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

8.16

8.16

4.56

4.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.77

4.56

1.5

1.37

Net Worth

12.93

12.72

6.06

5.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

8.72

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-8.54

As % of sales

97.87

Employee costs

-0.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

0.18

Depreciation

0

Tax paid

-0.04

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

AA Plus Tradelink Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AA Plus Tradelink Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Chairman

Ashok A Shah

Managing Director

Rajkumar M Singh

Independent Director

Jay Vijaykumar Mehra

Independent Director

Nilam H Soni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rakesh Kothari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AA Plus Tradelink Ltd

Summary

AA Plus Tradelink Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai dated March 21, 2016. The Company is running the business under the leadership of the Promoter Group, Mr. Ashok A. Shah and Mr. Rajkumar M. Singh.The Company is principally engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Industrial Chain and Sprocket. The Company initially started the business with Iron & Steel and Aluminium Products in year 2016. It launched various alloys and speciality alloys products in 2018. The Company trade in products made of iron & steel, aluminium, graphite and other alloy products. The Company is a multi-product trading company with a diverse product portfolio. The Company operate as an intermediary in the Iron & Steel and other metal and alloy Industry. In 2020, the Company added more chemical products into trading of diverse products such as Epoxy Floor Coating, Industrial Epoxy Floor Coating, Epoxy Floor Coating Marine, PU Floor Coating, Epoxy Coating, Epoxy Primer, Epoxy High Build Coating, Epoxy Heat Resistance Coating in the construction industry.The Company came up with a public issue of 36,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 6.48 Crore in July, 2021. The Company is also in process of taking the contracts from builders for end-to-end supply and fitting of aluminium windows along with the glass. It is currently serving the corporate a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the AA Plus Tradelink Ltd share price today?

The AA Plus Tradelink Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd is ₹34.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd is 62.32 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AA Plus Tradelink Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd is ₹9.11 and ₹26.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd?

AA Plus Tradelink Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.62%, 3 Years at 9.75%, 1 Year at 28.85%, 6 Month at -36.82%, 3 Month at -33.54% and 1 Month at 15.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 6.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 93.26 %

