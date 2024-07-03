SectorTrading
Open₹13.72
Prev. Close₹13.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.17
Day's High₹14.34
Day's Low₹13.72
52 Week's High₹26.88
52 Week's Low₹9.11
Book Value₹17.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.88
P/E62.32
EPS0.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
8.16
8.16
4.56
4.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.77
4.56
1.5
1.37
Net Worth
12.93
12.72
6.06
5.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
8.72
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-8.54
As % of sales
97.87
Employee costs
-0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
0.18
Depreciation
0
Tax paid
-0.04
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Chairman
Ashok A Shah
Managing Director
Rajkumar M Singh
Independent Director
Jay Vijaykumar Mehra
Independent Director
Nilam H Soni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rakesh Kothari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AA Plus Tradelink Ltd
Summary
AA Plus Tradelink Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai dated March 21, 2016. The Company is running the business under the leadership of the Promoter Group, Mr. Ashok A. Shah and Mr. Rajkumar M. Singh.The Company is principally engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Industrial Chain and Sprocket. The Company initially started the business with Iron & Steel and Aluminium Products in year 2016. It launched various alloys and speciality alloys products in 2018. The Company trade in products made of iron & steel, aluminium, graphite and other alloy products. The Company is a multi-product trading company with a diverse product portfolio. The Company operate as an intermediary in the Iron & Steel and other metal and alloy Industry. In 2020, the Company added more chemical products into trading of diverse products such as Epoxy Floor Coating, Industrial Epoxy Floor Coating, Epoxy Floor Coating Marine, PU Floor Coating, Epoxy Coating, Epoxy Primer, Epoxy High Build Coating, Epoxy Heat Resistance Coating in the construction industry.The Company came up with a public issue of 36,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 6.48 Crore in July, 2021. The Company is also in process of taking the contracts from builders for end-to-end supply and fitting of aluminium windows along with the glass. It is currently serving the corporate a
Read More
The AA Plus Tradelink Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd is ₹34.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd is 62.32 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AA Plus Tradelink Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd is ₹9.11 and ₹26.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AA Plus Tradelink Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.62%, 3 Years at 9.75%, 1 Year at 28.85%, 6 Month at -36.82%, 3 Month at -33.54% and 1 Month at 15.70%.
