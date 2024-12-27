Board Meeting dated Thursday, October 10th,2024 we hereby inform you that board meeting of Board of Directors of the company duly convened and held on Thursday, 24th October 2024 at 3:00 pm and concluded at 05:15 pm the Board Of Directors has inter alia transacted following businesses: 1. *Stock Split:* The Board has approved a *1:10 stock split*, subject to shareholder approval. Post the stock split, each equity share with a face value of ?10 will be split into 10 equity shares with a face value of ?1 each. This stock split is aimed at enhancing the liquidity of the Companys shares in the market and making them more accessible to retail investors. Fixed the record date for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for the purpose Sub-division (stock split) of every 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs. 10.00/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/12/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that AA Plus Tradelink Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE AA PLUS TRADELINK LTD (543319) RECORD DATE 08/01/2025 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 08/01/2025 DR-794/2024-2025 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market lot of AA PLUS TRADELINK LTD (543319) pursuant to the Stock split of Equity shares as given below, which will be effective from Wednesday, January 08, 2025: Scrip Code 543319 Scrip Name AA PLUS TRADELINK LTD Current Market Lot 8000 Revised Market Lot 80000 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE0C5901014 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 08/01/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 31.12.2024) New : INE0C5901022 Source : NSDL (06.01.2025) New ISIN No. INE0C5901022 The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 08-01-2025 (DR- 794/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.01.2025)