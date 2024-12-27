Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

AA Plus Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company. Fixed the record date for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for the purpose Sub-division (stock split) of every 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs. 10.00/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

AA Plus Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and Approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30 September 2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing obligation & Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our earlier intimation of the Board Meeting dated 07th, November 2024 we hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, duly convened and held at the registered office of the Company i.e Office No. 4 Sawant Sadan , Neharu Road, Near State Bank Of India,Vile Parle East,Mumbai Maharashtra 400057, on Wednesday 13 November 2024 at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:45 P.M We are Submitting the Revised Financials Results , Due to Mismatch in the Figures in the Financials Submitted earlier (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Revised Standalone Financial Statements as per accounting Standard Division I Format for half year Ended - September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/12/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

AA Plus Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Announces Board Meeting to Consider Stock Split and Bonus Issue under SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Board Meeting dated Thursday, October 10th,2024 we hereby inform you that board meeting of Board of Directors of the company duly convened and held on Thursday, 24th October 2024 at 3:00 pm and concluded at 05:15 pm the Board Of Directors has inter alia transacted following businesses: 1. Stock Split: The Board has approved a 1:10 stock split, subject to shareholder approval. Post the stock split, each equity share with a face value of ?10 will be split into 10 equity shares with a face value of ?1 each. This stock split is aimed at enhancing the liquidity of the Companys shares in the market and making them more accessible to retail investors. 2. Bonus Issue The Board also deliberated on the possibility of a *bonus issue* in the near future. However, the Board has decided to further evaluate the Companys financials and reserves before finalizing the terms of the bonus issue. The bonus issue, if decided, will be announced at a later date, subject to the requisite approvals. The detailed timeline and steps for the stock split will be communicated in due course after obtaining shareholder approval and completing the necessary regulatory formalities. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting Dated October 24, 2024 along with Additional Details As per SEBI Circular dated 13.07.2023 regarding Disclosure of material events/ information by listed entities under Regulations 30 and 30A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

AA Plus Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of AAplus Tradelink Limited Held on today (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

AA Plus Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 with revised date

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

AA Plus Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting Intimation of the Company Change in Register office of the Company and Resignation of CS and Compliance officer of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

AA Plus Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

outcome of board meeting

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

AA Plus Tradelink Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve to consider, ruler, various matters relating to the Rights Issue including terms and conditions such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism, Rights Issue size, rights entitlement ratio, the record date and timing of the Rights Issue and other matters incidental or connected therewith Inter alia, considered and approved the following terms of the Rights Issue :- 1. Up to 1,63,29,600 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 8/- each for an amount aggregating of o Rs. 29,39,32,800 2. Issue Price : Rs. 10/- per Equity Shares and Premium of Rs. 8/- per Equity Shares 3. Ratio: 2 (Two) Equity Shares for every 1 (One) Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the record date with the right to renounce. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 28.03.2024) Pursuant to Regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) 2015 and in continuation of our earlier intimation of Board Meeting dated 5 th December 2023, we hereby inform you that board meeting of Board of Directors of the company duly convened and held at the registered office of the Company i.e. B-702, Divine Jalpa, Gomati Bhuvan, Near Jain Temple, Jambli Gali, Borivali (West), Mumbai - 400092, Maharashtra, India on Thursday,March 28,2024 at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:00 P.M. The Board of Directors has inter alia transacted following businesses intimation of record date (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024