Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
157.1
157.1
157.1
157.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
208.75
210.57
210.57
210.61
Net Worth
365.85
367.67
367.67
367.71
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
365.85
367.67
367.67
367.71
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
156.83
156.94
156.94
153.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
25.76
18.73
-22.8
-25.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
26.92
28.59
28.44
28.2
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.01
1.54
1.79
Sundry Creditors
-0.34
-0.37
-7.92
-8.32
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.83
-9.5
-44.86
-46.73
Cash
0.17
0.1
0.09
0.06
Total Assets
182.76
175.77
134.23
128.56
