Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.03
0.06
-0.08
0.27
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.04
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.04
-0.06
Working capital
3.53
-4.75
-42.44
28.24
Other operating items
Operating
3.49
-4.69
-42.56
28.39
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
3.49
-4.69
-42.56
28.39
Equity raised
421.69
421.99
422.24
421.83
Investing
0
-5.5
103.56
-50.68
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
425.18
411.78
483.23
399.55
