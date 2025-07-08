iifl-logo
Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd Share Price Live

0.49
(0.00%)
Jan 4, 2019|10:49:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.49
  • Day's High0.49
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.49
  • Day's Low0.49
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.28
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd Corporate Action

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Sep, 2024

arrow

27 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:51 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

157.1

157.1

157.1

157.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

208.75

210.57

210.57

210.61

Net Worth

365.85

367.67

367.67

367.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

9.23

9.19

17.41

yoy growth (%)

-100

0.45

-47.22

-20.68

Raw materials

0

-8.93

-8.7

-17.04

As % of sales

0

96.81

94.69

97.85

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.19

-0.22

-0.16

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.03

0.06

-0.08

0.27

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.04

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.04

-0.06

Working capital

3.53

-4.75

-42.44

28.24

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0.45

-47.22

-20.68

Op profit growth

85.05

-173.24

6,095.94

-99.38

EBIT growth

-147.41

-184.79

-128.67

-42.43

Net profit growth

-168.81

-144.64

-159.4

-36.52

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Jils Raichand Madan

Independent Director

Sanjay Atmaram Devlekar

Independent Director

Veenu Devidas Chougule

Independent Director

Jyoti Munver

Registered Office

10th Floor Tataanium Business,

Surat-Khajod Road Bhimrat,

Gujarat - 390007

Tel: -

Website: http://www.aadhaarltd.com

Email: aadhaarviltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 91-022-28594060

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Prraneta Lease and Finance (PLF) was incorporated on Feb.95 as a public limited company. PLF was promoted by Abhay Kumar Lodha, Om Prakash Khandelwal and Devendra Lodha.The main activities of PLF incl...
Read More

Reports by Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd share price today?

The Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd is ₹7.70 Cr. as of 04 Jan ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd is 0 and 0.02 as of 04 Jan ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 04 Jan ‘19

What is the CAGR of Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd?

Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -33.96%, 3 Years at -23.63%, 1 Year at -15.52%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

