SectorFinance
Open₹0.49
Prev. Close₹0.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹0.49
Day's Low₹0.49
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹23.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
157.1
157.1
157.1
157.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
208.75
210.57
210.57
210.61
Net Worth
365.85
367.67
367.67
367.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
9.23
9.19
17.41
yoy growth (%)
-100
0.45
-47.22
-20.68
Raw materials
0
-8.93
-8.7
-17.04
As % of sales
0
96.81
94.69
97.85
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.19
-0.22
-0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.03
0.06
-0.08
0.27
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.04
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.04
-0.06
Working capital
3.53
-4.75
-42.44
28.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0.45
-47.22
-20.68
Op profit growth
85.05
-173.24
6,095.94
-99.38
EBIT growth
-147.41
-184.79
-128.67
-42.43
Net profit growth
-168.81
-144.64
-159.4
-36.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Jils Raichand Madan
Independent Director
Sanjay Atmaram Devlekar
Independent Director
Veenu Devidas Chougule
Independent Director
Jyoti Munver
10th Floor Tataanium Business,
Surat-Khajod Road Bhimrat,
Gujarat - 390007
Tel: -
Website: http://www.aadhaarltd.com
Email: aadhaarviltd@gmail.com
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 91-022-28594060
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Prraneta Lease and Finance (PLF) was incorporated on Feb.95 as a public limited company. PLF was promoted by Abhay Kumar Lodha, Om Prakash Khandelwal and Devendra Lodha.The main activities of PLF incl...
