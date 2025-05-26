Board Meeting 27 May 2025 27 May 2025

Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Resignation of company secretary of the company

Board Meeting 26 May 2025 16 May 2025

Aadhaar Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31t March 2025 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015; Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday, May 26, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :26.05.2025)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2025 18 Mar 2025

Outcome of Meeting of Independent Directors of the company

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 3 Feb 2025

AADHAAR VENTURES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on 31t December 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. Outcome of the meeting of the board of directors of the company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

AADHAAR VENTURES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (ListingObligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 122024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter oliato consider and approve the following: - 1. Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. Board of directors considered and approved the following: 1)Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

As attached

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

AADHAAR VENTURES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday August 12 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following: - 1. Unaudited financial result for the first quarter ended on 30 June 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Please take the same on your record and oblige. With reference to above subject and in compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e., Monday, August 12,2024 at 06:00 p.m. and concluded on 06:30 p.m. inter alia considered and approved the following: l) Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the first quarter ended June 30,2024, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2) Reviewed the other businesses of the company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024