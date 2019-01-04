Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
9.23
9.19
17.41
yoy growth (%)
-100
0.45
-47.22
-20.68
Raw materials
0
-8.93
-8.7
-17.04
As % of sales
0
96.81
94.69
97.85
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.19
-0.22
-0.16
As % of sales
0
2.15
2.45
0.92
Other costs
-0.1
-0.15
-0.17
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
1.72
1.88
1.21
Operating profit
-0.11
-0.06
0.08
0
OPM
0
-0.7
0.96
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.08
0.13
-0.16
0.32
Profit before tax
-0.03
0.06
-0.08
0.27
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.04
-0.06
Tax rate
17.64
-18.05
48.8
-24.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.03
0.05
-0.12
0.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.03
0.05
-0.12
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-168.81
-144.64
-159.4
-36.52
NPM
0
0.58
-1.32
1.17
