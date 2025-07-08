iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd Company Summary

0.49
(0.00%)
Jan 4, 2019|10:49:57 AM

Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd Summary

Prraneta Lease and Finance (PLF) was incorporated on Feb.95 as a public limited company. PLF was promoted by Abhay Kumar Lodha, Om Prakash Khandelwal and Devendra Lodha.The main activities of PLF include financing short term and long term loans, Supervisory and consultancy services, Leasing, Bill Discounting and Textile industries.In Feb.96, the company came out with a public issue of Rs 5.87 cr to part finance the proposed expansion programme, to strenghten its long term requirement of funds to meet the needs of expanding fundbased business.The company is planning to provide integrated and merchantile services to the industry and has taken effective steps to start Computer Software and Hardware Business,

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.