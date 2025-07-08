Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd Summary

Prraneta Lease and Finance (PLF) was incorporated on Feb.95 as a public limited company. PLF was promoted by Abhay Kumar Lodha, Om Prakash Khandelwal and Devendra Lodha.The main activities of PLF include financing short term and long term loans, Supervisory and consultancy services, Leasing, Bill Discounting and Textile industries.In Feb.96, the company came out with a public issue of Rs 5.87 cr to part finance the proposed expansion programme, to strenghten its long term requirement of funds to meet the needs of expanding fundbased business.The company is planning to provide integrated and merchantile services to the industry and has taken effective steps to start Computer Software and Hardware Business,