Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.99
30.02
27.7
25.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
99.79
87.39
85.94
73.16
Net Worth
132.78
117.41
113.64
98.86
Minority Interest
Debt
31.35
37.72
14.16
18.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.42
1.46
1.56
1.56
Total Liabilities
165.55
156.59
129.36
118.44
Fixed Assets
12.96
13.94
14.47
14.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.38
0.4
0.4
0.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.67
0.04
0.11
0
Networking Capital
148.95
141.51
114.19
103.12
Inventories
34.68
28.82
13.68
18.46
Inventory Days
19.33
Sundry Debtors
184.48
189.78
136.28
162.01
Debtor Days
169.72
Other Current Assets
68.2
57.68
80.15
37.25
Sundry Creditors
-128.94
-127.33
-109.66
-110.34
Creditor Days
115.59
Other Current Liabilities
-9.47
-7.44
-6.26
-4.25
Cash
1.59
0.71
0.19
0.65
Total Assets
165.55
156.6
129.36
118.43
