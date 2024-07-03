Summary

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd was originally incorporated on May 15, 1990 as a private limited company in Mumbai with the name Niharika Textiles & Chemicals Pvt Ltd. The company was originally promoted by Prakash Mandhana, Kavita Mandhana and Neeta Mandhana. In March, 1993, the Aarey Group of companies belonging to Ghatalia family took over the company and the company was converted into public limited company. Also, the name of the company was changed from Niharika Textiles & Chemicals Pvt Ltd to Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.The Company is one of the manufacturer and suppliers of pharmaceutical raw materials, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals ingredients, APIs Drugs, Food Colours and Flavours. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling of drugs & pharmaceutical products and is governed by a number of central and state legislations that regulate the business. Apart from the bulk drug manufacturing activity, they also undertake importing & distributing of various industrial chemicals & solvents throughout the country. The company has their manufacturing unit located at Thane.The companys products include Methyl Nitro Imidazole, Metronidazole & Metronidazole Benzoate. Their pharmaceutical products are sourced from the authentic vendors to assure the quality and effectiveness. The pharmaceutical products offered by the company are in compliance with IP/ BP/ CP/ USP standards. They have their registered office is located at Thane and their corporate office

Read More