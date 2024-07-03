Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹59.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.6
Day's High₹59.61
Day's Low₹58.41
52 Week's High₹74.8
52 Week's Low₹37.35
Book Value₹46.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)163.28
P/E23.42
EPS2.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.99
30.02
27.7
25.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
99.79
87.39
85.94
73.16
Net Worth
132.78
117.41
113.64
98.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
348.41
300.08
349.34
395.96
yoy growth (%)
16.1
-14.1
-11.77
60.94
Raw materials
-337.79
-290.18
-337.36
-382.98
As % of sales
96.95
96.69
96.56
96.72
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.39
-0.38
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.3
7.24
8.19
7.97
Depreciation
-0.92
-0.89
-0.71
-0.64
Tax paid
-1.78
-1.44
-2.01
-2.5
Working capital
6.66
26.65
23.78
5.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.1
-14.1
-11.77
60.94
Op profit growth
43.51
-57.69
-20.51
848.64
EBIT growth
18.89
-10.71
-17.84
248.55
Net profit growth
12.44
-6.21
12.85
324.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mihir R Ghatalia
Independent Director
Chetan K Mehta
Independent Director
Lalit Tulsiani
Executive Director
Nimit R Ghatalia
Independent Director
Anil Mandal
Non Executive Director
Bina Ghatalia
Reports by Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd was originally incorporated on May 15, 1990 as a private limited company in Mumbai with the name Niharika Textiles & Chemicals Pvt Ltd. The company was originally promoted by Prakash Mandhana, Kavita Mandhana and Neeta Mandhana. In March, 1993, the Aarey Group of companies belonging to Ghatalia family took over the company and the company was converted into public limited company. Also, the name of the company was changed from Niharika Textiles & Chemicals Pvt Ltd to Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.The Company is one of the manufacturer and suppliers of pharmaceutical raw materials, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals ingredients, APIs Drugs, Food Colours and Flavours. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling of drugs & pharmaceutical products and is governed by a number of central and state legislations that regulate the business. Apart from the bulk drug manufacturing activity, they also undertake importing & distributing of various industrial chemicals & solvents throughout the country. The company has their manufacturing unit located at Thane.The companys products include Methyl Nitro Imidazole, Metronidazole & Metronidazole Benzoate. Their pharmaceutical products are sourced from the authentic vendors to assure the quality and effectiveness. The pharmaceutical products offered by the company are in compliance with IP/ BP/ CP/ USP standards. They have their registered office is located at Thane and their corporate office
The Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹163.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 23.42 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹37.35 and ₹74.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.58%, 3 Years at 8.67%, 1 Year at -10.29%, 6 Month at 24.34%, 3 Month at -11.77% and 1 Month at -5.53%.
