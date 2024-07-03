iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

58.41
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:56 PM

  Open 0
  Day's High 59.61
  52 Wk High 74.8
  Prev. Close 59.61
  Day's Low 58.41
  52 Wk Low 37.35
  Turnover (lac) 4.6
  P/E 23.42
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 46.71
  EPS 2.47
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 163.28
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

0

Prev. Close

59.61

Turnover(Lac.)

4.6

Day's High

59.61

Day's Low

58.41

52 Week's High

74.8

52 Week's Low

37.35

Book Value

46.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

163.28

P/E

23.42

EPS

2.47

Divi. Yield

0

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.44%

Non-Promoter- 2.75%

Institutions: 2.74%

Non-Institutions: 51.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.99

30.02

27.7

25.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

99.79

87.39

85.94

73.16

Net Worth

132.78

117.41

113.64

98.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

348.41

300.08

349.34

395.96

yoy growth (%)

16.1

-14.1

-11.77

60.94

Raw materials

-337.79

-290.18

-337.36

-382.98

As % of sales

96.95

96.69

96.56

96.72

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.39

-0.38

-0.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.3

7.24

8.19

7.97

Depreciation

-0.92

-0.89

-0.71

-0.64

Tax paid

-1.78

-1.44

-2.01

-2.5

Working capital

6.66

26.65

23.78

5.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.1

-14.1

-11.77

60.94

Op profit growth

43.51

-57.69

-20.51

848.64

EBIT growth

18.89

-10.71

-17.84

248.55

Net profit growth

12.44

-6.21

12.85

324.54

No Record Found

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mihir R Ghatalia

Independent Director

Chetan K Mehta

Independent Director

Lalit Tulsiani

Executive Director

Nimit R Ghatalia

Independent Director

Anil Mandal

Non Executive Director

Bina Ghatalia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd was originally incorporated on May 15, 1990 as a private limited company in Mumbai with the name Niharika Textiles & Chemicals Pvt Ltd. The company was originally promoted by Prakash Mandhana, Kavita Mandhana and Neeta Mandhana. In March, 1993, the Aarey Group of companies belonging to Ghatalia family took over the company and the company was converted into public limited company. Also, the name of the company was changed from Niharika Textiles & Chemicals Pvt Ltd to Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.The Company is one of the manufacturer and suppliers of pharmaceutical raw materials, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals ingredients, APIs Drugs, Food Colours and Flavours. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling of drugs & pharmaceutical products and is governed by a number of central and state legislations that regulate the business. Apart from the bulk drug manufacturing activity, they also undertake importing & distributing of various industrial chemicals & solvents throughout the country. The company has their manufacturing unit located at Thane.The companys products include Methyl Nitro Imidazole, Metronidazole & Metronidazole Benzoate. Their pharmaceutical products are sourced from the authentic vendors to assure the quality and effectiveness. The pharmaceutical products offered by the company are in compliance with IP/ BP/ CP/ USP standards. They have their registered office is located at Thane and their corporate office
Company FAQs

What is the Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹163.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 23.42 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹37.35 and ₹74.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.58%, 3 Years at 8.67%, 1 Year at -10.29%, 6 Month at 24.34%, 3 Month at -11.77% and 1 Month at -5.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.44 %
Institutions - 2.75 %
Public - 51.81 %

