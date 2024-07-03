Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd was originally incorporated on May 15, 1990 as a private limited company in Mumbai with the name Niharika Textiles & Chemicals Pvt Ltd. The company was originally promoted by Prakash Mandhana, Kavita Mandhana and Neeta Mandhana. In March, 1993, the Aarey Group of companies belonging to Ghatalia family took over the company and the company was converted into public limited company. Also, the name of the company was changed from Niharika Textiles & Chemicals Pvt Ltd to Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.The Company is one of the manufacturer and suppliers of pharmaceutical raw materials, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals ingredients, APIs Drugs, Food Colours and Flavours. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling of drugs & pharmaceutical products and is governed by a number of central and state legislations that regulate the business. Apart from the bulk drug manufacturing activity, they also undertake importing & distributing of various industrial chemicals & solvents throughout the country. The company has their manufacturing unit located at Thane.The companys products include Methyl Nitro Imidazole, Metronidazole & Metronidazole Benzoate. Their pharmaceutical products are sourced from the authentic vendors to assure the quality and effectiveness. The pharmaceutical products offered by the company are in compliance with IP/ BP/ CP/ USP standards. They have their registered office is located at Thane and their corporate office is located at Mumbai.The company was established with the main object setting up manufacturing facilities for Bulk Drugs. In the year 1993, the company came with a public issue of 27,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 275 lakh. Also, the company shares were listed on the BSE, ASE & DSE.In May 2009, the company plant started to upgrade the existing plant into international standards.In June 2016, the Company commenced manufacturing of Mono Methyl Urea & Di Methyl Urea. In 2017-18, it added new products i.e. Erithromycin Derivates & Mafenamic Acid with capacity of 10 m.t. & 25 m.t. respectively in June 2017. In 2018-19, it commenced manufacturing of products i.e. Ortho Para Nitro Anisole, 2-Bromomethyl-1,3 dioxolane, and Mefenamic Acid. It also commenced manufacturing products i.e.Metformin & Urasil.