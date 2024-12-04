iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Board Meeting

52.8
(0.55%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Aarey Drugs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Jan 20252 Jan 2025
Reg 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)- Resignation of Company Secretary
Board Meeting4 Dec 202429 Nov 2024
AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising funds by way of Preferential issue of shares or warrants or any other method Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024)
Board Meeting29 Nov 202426 Nov 2024
AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Preferential issue or any other matter outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial result for september 2024 Outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Oct 202425 Sep 2024
AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for June 2024 outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Audited Result of March 2024 outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Equity Shares and Warrants Outcome of Board Meeting Allotment of Securities (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial result. Outcome Unaudited financial Result for december 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

