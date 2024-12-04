|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|2 Jan 2025
|2 Jan 2025
|Reg 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)- Resignation of Company Secretary
|Board Meeting
|4 Dec 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising funds by way of Preferential issue of shares or warrants or any other method Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Preferential issue or any other matter outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial result for september 2024 Outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Oct 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for June 2024 outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Audited Result of March 2024 outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Equity Shares and Warrants Outcome of Board Meeting Allotment of Securities (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial result. Outcome Unaudited financial Result for december 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
