Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

348.41

300.08

349.34

395.96

yoy growth (%)

16.1

-14.1

-11.77

60.94

Raw materials

-337.79

-290.18

-337.36

-382.98

As % of sales

96.95

96.69

96.56

96.72

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.39

-0.38

-0.33

As % of sales

0.11

0.13

0.11

0.08

Other costs

-5.59

-6.27

-3.96

-3.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.6

2.09

1.13

0.76

Operating profit

4.63

3.23

7.63

9.61

OPM

1.33

1.07

2.18

2.42

Depreciation

-0.92

-0.89

-0.71

-0.64

Interest expense

-2.43

-1.78

-1.91

-4.32

Other income

7.01

6.68

3.18

3.33

Profit before tax

8.3

7.24

8.19

7.97

Taxes

-1.78

-1.44

-2.01

-2.5

Tax rate

-21.52

-20

-24.58

-31.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.51

5.79

6.17

5.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.51

5.79

6.17

5.47

yoy growth (%)

12.44

-6.21

12.85

324.54

NPM

1.86

1.93

1.76

1.38

