|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
348.41
300.08
349.34
395.96
yoy growth (%)
16.1
-14.1
-11.77
60.94
Raw materials
-337.79
-290.18
-337.36
-382.98
As % of sales
96.95
96.69
96.56
96.72
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.39
-0.38
-0.33
As % of sales
0.11
0.13
0.11
0.08
Other costs
-5.59
-6.27
-3.96
-3.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.6
2.09
1.13
0.76
Operating profit
4.63
3.23
7.63
9.61
OPM
1.33
1.07
2.18
2.42
Depreciation
-0.92
-0.89
-0.71
-0.64
Interest expense
-2.43
-1.78
-1.91
-4.32
Other income
7.01
6.68
3.18
3.33
Profit before tax
8.3
7.24
8.19
7.97
Taxes
-1.78
-1.44
-2.01
-2.5
Tax rate
-21.52
-20
-24.58
-31.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.51
5.79
6.17
5.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.51
5.79
6.17
5.47
yoy growth (%)
12.44
-6.21
12.85
324.54
NPM
1.86
1.93
1.76
1.38
