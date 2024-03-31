To,

The Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Thirty Fourth Annual Report together with Audited Accounts for the year-ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(Rs in lakh)

Particular 31st March, 2024 31st March, 2023 Income 40258.28 42168.56 Expenditure 39723.99 41567.59 (Loss )/ Profit Before Exceptional Item & Tax 534.29 600.96 Profit Before Tax 534.29 600.96 (Less)/ Add: Tax Expenses (65.93) (223.86) Balance Carried To Balance Sheet 468.37 377.11

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS & FUTURE OUTLOOK

Our company is manufacturing the following intermediates- Mono Methyl Urea, Die Methyl Urea. Ortho Para Nitro Anisole, 2 Bromomethyl 1,3 Dioxalane & Uracile & in Active Pharma Ingredients the company is involved in manufacturing Metformin HCL, Mefenamic Acid & Doxophylline. Besides we intend to increase capacity of all the products based upon the demand of the product and also plans to do backward & forward integration of products such as DMA-HCL, Ortho chloro benzoic acid and further APIs like theophylline. Necessary steps has been initiated.

DIVIDEND

Your directors do not recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted the deposits from the public as per the Section in accordance with the provisions of Section 73 and 76, and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the : Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE:

Your Company has not transferred any amount to the General Reserves during the year under review.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL, IF ANY:

During the financial year, Company has no instance of change in Share Capital.

SUBSIDIARY / HOLDING COMPANY, ETC.:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Holding Company, Associate or Group Venture Company.

VTGTL MECHANISM

Pursuant to the requirements laid down under Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has well laid down Vigil Mechanism. The details of the same are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance forming part of this Annual Report. During the year, the Company did not receive any complaint under Vigil mechanism.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

In accordance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors of the Company has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a good way of conducting business by which corporate entities visibly contribute to the society. The essence of CSR is to integrate the economic, environmentand social objectives of the companys operations and growth. CSR is the process by which the organization thinks about and evolves its relationship with the society and demonstrates its commitment by giving back to the society for the resources it used.

The Composition, particulars of Meeting held and attendance thereat are mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Annual Report.

The key philosophy of all CSR initiatives of the Company is guided by three core commitments of Scale, Impact and Sustainability.

During the year, the Company has spent Rs. 17,04,721/- on CSR activities. The Company has identified focus areas of engagement which have been enumerated in the Annual Report on CSR Activities attached as Annexure-A.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As on 31st March 2024, the Board consists of six members, two of whom are Executive Directors and 3 are Independent Directors and one is Non-Executive Directors.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, Mihir R Ghatalia Managing Director, Mrs. Mira Ghatalia, Chief Financial Officer and Mrs. Preeti Rathi, Company Secretary are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on the date of this Report.

INTER-SE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN DIRECTORS:

Mihir R Ghatalia Managing Director and Nimit R Ghatalia Director are relatives (siblings). Apart from this none of the Directors of the Company are in any way related to each other.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILTY STATEMENT

As referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors hereby confirm:

a) that in preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures , if any;

b) that the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and the profit/(Loss) of the Company for the year under review;

c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act ,2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) that the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024 have been prepared on a "going concern basis"

e) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) they devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ANNUAL RETURN

Annual Return as provided under Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, is available on the website of the Company at http://www.aareydrugs.com/pdf/annual-return/MGT-7.pdf

AUDITORS

M/s. Motilal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No: 106584W)were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 30thAnnual General Meeting held on 28th December, 2020 for a term of five consecutive years from the conclusion of that Annual General Meeting to until the conclusion of 35thAnnual General Meeting of the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Secretarial Audit Report pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 for the financial year 2023-24 was obtained from M/s. Virendra Bhatt & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, which is annexed hereto as Annexure B.

The Board has re-appointed M/s. Virendra Bhatt & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

MR-3 Comments and replies:

(i) The Company has not filed details in XBRL format for Allotment on Preferential basis under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Company has filed Reg 30 only in PDF format

(ii) The Company has filed the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to the stock exchange in XBRL Format beyond the prescribed time. - Company has filed Application within 48 hours as specified

(iii) The Company has allotted 2669619 (Twenty Six Lakhs Sixty nine thousand Six Hundred and Nineteen) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only) at an issue price of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share including a premium of Rs. 27.8/- per Equity Share on preferential basis at the Board Meeting held on 27th March, 2024 but the same has not been listed yet and the guidelines for issue of shares on preferential basis as per SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 also has not been followed and the BSE and NSE issued observations on the same. - Company has complied to the best possible way

(iv) The Company has not filed the disclosure of Related Party Transaction under Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure for the half year ended 30th September, 2023 to the BSE.

The Company has filed the disclosure of Related Party Transaction Under Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure for the half year ended 30th September, 2023, to the BSE but inadvertently mentioned September 2022 instead of September 2023

Also paid the penalty of Rs. 188800/- (including GST) as imposed by BSE Limited, however the Company had requested for waiver of the fine and to condone the mistake. - . - Company has filed it was just typing mistake of 2022 instead of 2023

(v) As per the Regulation 3(5) & 3(6) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, Initially the Company has not adopted proper database and also not in Compliance with the requirements but later on the Company has installed proper database and the defaults has been rectified.

I am of the opinion that as on 31st March, 2024 the listed entity is in prima facie compliance with Regulation 3(5) & 3(6) SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.- Company is mentioning every entries now in SDD software.

(vi) Pursuant to the provisions of Section 61 read with Sections 13, 64 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has not altered its Articles of Association for Increase in Authorized Share Capital at the Annual General Meeting held on 05th September, 2023.- Company has altered MOA

(vii) As per the Audit Report and as per the remark of the Auditor in other matters to the Independent Auditors Report, the Company has provided loans to directors which is in non-compliance of Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Details of loans to directors are as follows:

PARTICULARS NATURE OF RELATIONSHIP WITH THE COMPANY AMOUNT BALANCE AS ON 31/03/2024 Mihir Ghatalia Managing Director 20000000 0 Nimit Ghatalia Whole Time Director 6143124 00 Mira Ghatalia Relative of director and CFO 20214229 00 Chetan K Mehta Independent Director 1348216 00 Bina Ghatalia Relative of director 4492000 0 Mihir Ghatalia HUF Entity in which director is interested 10300000 0 Ekta N Ghatalia Relative of director 1000000 0

It was informed by the Compliance Officer that loan given to the directors and their relatives mentioned in the above point no. (vii) were on cumulative basis and the Company has recovered the principal loan amount but interest is yet to be received by the Company. - Management is of the view that interest will be received

(viii) The Company has entered into related party transaction for payment of office Rent as per Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 however as informed by the Compliance Officer, the transaction entered was at arm length basis. - As mentioned in Audit Report that Sec 188 was in compliance

(ix) The Company has not complied with provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, 2013, however subsequently the Company has filed the required return with the competent authority. - Company has filed form for Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, 2013

(x) The Company has not filed MSME form 1 for outstanding payments to suppliers registered as Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) under the MSME Act, 2006. - Company has filed MSME form subsequently.

MEETINGS

During the financial year 2023-24, 10 (ten) meetings of the Board of Directors and 10 (ten) meetings of the Audit Committee were held. Details of these meetings and other Committees of the Board/General Meeting are given in the Report on Corporate Governance forming part of this Annual Report.

: DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

All the Independent Directors of the Company have furnished a declaration to the effect that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) and Regulation 25 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘the Listing Regulations). In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors possess the integrity, expertise and experience including the proficiency required to be Independent Directors of the Company, fulfill the conditions of independence asspecified in the Act and the Listing Regulations and are independent of the management and have also complied with the Code for Independent Directors as prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act,2013

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION AND ITS CRITERIA:

The Board of Directors carried out an evaluation of its own performance, of the Board, Committees and of the individual Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Corporate Governance requirements as prescribed by the Listing Regulations.

The performance of the Board and its Committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the Board / Committee Members based on criteria such as composition of the Board / Committees and structure, effectiveness of the Board / Committee processes, providing of information and functioning etc. The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of individual Directors based on criteria such as attendance in Board / Committee meetings, contribution in the meetings like preparedness on issues to be discussed etc.

The Independent Directors at its separate meeting held on 15th February, 2024 reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and performance of the Board as a whole, performance of the Chairman of the Company taking into account the views of Executive and Non-executive Directors and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information to the Board to perform their duties effectively and reasonably.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS:

The details of Loans given, Guarantees given and Investments made, if any and covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, read with Companies (Meetings of Board and Its Powers) Rules, 2014 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements forming part of this Annual Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The details of the powers, functions, composition and meetings of the Committees of the Board held during the year are given in the Report on Corporate Governance section forming part of this Annual Report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The details pertaining to the composition, terms of reference, etc. of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company and the meetings thereof held during the financial year are given in the Report on Corporate Governance section forming part of this Annual Report. The recommendations of the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company from time to time.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A separate report on Corporate Governance is produced as a part of the Annual Report along with the Auditors statement on its compliance.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Your Company has made the necessary disclosures in this Report in terms of Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014is given in Annexure C and forms part of this report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Board is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal financial control as per Section 134 of the Act.

Your Company has in place an adequate system of internal controls to ensure compliance with various policies, practices and statutes. It has procedures covering all financial and operating functions and processes. These have been designed to provide a reasonable assurance with regards to maintaining of proper accounting controls for ensuring reliability of financial reporting, monitoring of operations, protecting assets from unauthorized use or losses and compliance with regulations. Key controls have been tested during the year and corrective and preventive actions are taken for any weakness.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS (IF ANY):

There is no material change in the type of business the Company is carrying.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS (IF ANY):

The Directors of your Company confirm that no frauds or instances of mis-management were reported by the Statutory Auditors under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT:

Except as disclosed elsewhere in the Report, there have been no material changes and commitment affecting, the financial position of your Company, which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and the date of this Report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

No significant and material order has been passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

PARTICULARS OF RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All transactions entered into with related parties during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188(1) of the Act. Suitable disclosures as required by the Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS-24) have been made in the notes to the Financial Statements. The Board has a policy for related party transactions which has been uploaded on the Companys website_http://www.aareydrugs.com/pdf/2-Related-Party-Transaction.pdf

There were no material Related Party Transactions during the year. Accordingly, Form No. AOC-2, prescribed under the provisions of Section 134 (3)(h) of the Act and Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, for disclosure of details of Related Party Transactions, which are not "not at arms length basis" and also which are "material and arms length basis", is not provided as an annexure to this Report as it is not applicable.

PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainees) are covered under this policy who are also provided training about the Act.

During the year under review, no complaint was received.

POLICIES AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS:

In terms of provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Company has adopted all the applicable policies. The policies are available on the website of the Company at http://www.aareydrugs.com/financial.html

All Directors and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed their adherence to the provisions of the Code of Conduct during the financial year 2023-24.

The Companys policy on Directors appointment, remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Act forms part of Nomination and Remuneration Policy and has been disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & VIGIL MECHANISM:

A separate Corporate Governance Report on compliance with Corporate Governance requirements as required under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V to the Listing Regulations forms part of this Annual Report. The same has been reviewed and certified by Mr. Virendra G. Bhatt, Practising Company Secretary, the Secretarial Auditors of the Company and Compliance Certificate in respect thereof is attached as Certificate of Corporate Governance.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has its Risk Management Plan & Policy in place which is also displayed on the website of the Company. In the opinion of the Board, during the financial year 2023-24, no elements of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company were noticed by the Board. The Committeemonitors the risk management plan and ensures its effectiveness. The details of Committee are set out in the Corporate Governance Report

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the Listing Regulations, is presented in a separate section, forming part of this Report.

PROMOTERS:

The Promoter Groups holding in the Company as on 31st March, 2024 was 45.27% of the Companys paid up Equity Capital. The members may note that the shareholding and other details of Promoters has been provided in Annual Return.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS UNDER SECTION 148 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

During the year under review, Maintenance of cost records under section 148 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company as the Company did not carry on any activity as specified in Table A and B of Rule 3 of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

EMPLOYEES:

There were no employees coming under the purview of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014and the rules : frame there under.

REMUNERATION:

As per Section 197of the Companies Act, 2013, the ratio of remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year:

Name of the Director Ratio to Median employees Mihir R Ghatalia, Managing Director 5:3

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 164

None of the Directors of the company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors wish to place on record, the appreciation for the continued support of the customers, Bankers and Suppliers. Your Directors acknowledge and thank the employees for their valuable contribution and involvement.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30th May, 2024

Mihir R. Ghatalia

Chairman and Managing Director