To the Members of AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

We have audited the Financial Statements of AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a Summary of Significant Accounting Policies and Other Explanatory Information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit/loss, changes in equity and its cashflows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

1. We draw attention to Note 3.1 of the Financial Statements submitted to the stock exchange, which states that the Company has added Plant and Machinery in its Fixed Asset Schedule that is not in the state to be used as on Balance sheet date. Therefore, depreciation has not been charged upon the same. The Depreciation on the same would be charged from the day such Plant and Machinery is completely installed and will be available to use to the Company. The Management has verified the same and provided information and explanation to us in relation to the same and we have relied on the said information and representation.

2. We draw your attention to Note 36 of Balance sheet which states that which states that Closing Balances are relied upon as per books of accounts as there is absence of significant periodic balance confirmation for verification of outstanding balance of debtors and creditors. Debtors and Creditors Balances are subject to Confirmation. Debtors & Creditors Balances are as per Management representation and relied upon by the auditors. The consequential impact thereof on the account is not ascertainable.

Our opinion is not modified in respect to the said matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

PARTICULARS AUDITORS RESPONSE 1. Statutory liabilities The Company has various tax litigations pending before various authorities, the outcomes of which are material but not practicable for the Company to estimate the timings of cash outflows. For legal, regulatory and tax matters our procedures included examining external legal opinions obtained by management; meeting with regional and local management and examining relevant Group correspondence; discussing litigations with the Companys legal counsel and tax head; assessing managements conclusions through understanding precedents set in similar cases; and circularization, where appropriate, of confirmations to third party legal representatives regarding certain material cases. We also involved our internal tax specialists to gain an understanding and to determine the level of exposure for tax litigations of the Company. The outcomes of these tax litigations remain uncertain, and as of the date of our audit report, the Company has been unable to reliably estimate the timing of any cash outflows that may result from these litigations. The ultimate resolution of these matters may result in material adjustments to the financial statements in future periods. In light of the above, we examined the level of provisions recorded in financial statements.

OTHER MATTER

Loan to directors, its relatives or entities in which director is interested.

As per Section 185 of the companies Act, 2013, the company cannot provide loans directly or indirectly to any of its directors or relative of director or entities in which director is interested. If the company advances loan in contravention to Section 185, the company shall be punishable with fine which shall not be less than Rs. 5 Lakh but may extend to Rs.25 Lakh.

Company has provided loans to directors which is in non-compliance of section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Details of loans to directors are as follows :

Particulars Nature of relationship with the company Amount Balance as on 31.03.2024 Mihir Ghatalia Managing Director 2,00,00,000 0 Nimit Ghatalia Whole Time Director 61,43,124 0 Mira Ghatalia Relative of Director and CFO 2,02,14,229 0 Chetan K Mehta Independent Director 13,48,216 0 Bina Ghatalia Relative of director 44,92,000 0 Mihir Ghatalia HUF Entity in which director is interested 1,03,00,000 0 Ekta N Ghatalia Relative of director 10,00,000 0

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, includingthe Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a Going Concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting Process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships andother matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

3. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which included test checks, we report that the company has not used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

a. Further, during the course of our audit we were unable to check instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. Our examination of the audit trail was in the context of an audit of financial statements carried out in accordance with the Standard of Auditing and only to the extent required by Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014.

b. We have not carried out any audit or examination of the audit trail beyond the matters required by the aforesaid Rule 11(g) nor have we carried out any standalone audit or examination of the audit trail.

c. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Motilal & Associates LLP

(a member firm of MA R C K S Network)

Chartered Accountants

ICAI FRN: 106584W/W100751

Rishabh Jain

(Partner)

ICAI MRN: 179547

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30th May 2024

UDIN: 24179547BKAVFK8374

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD of even date)

(i)

a)

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any Intangible assets therefore maintenance of its records is not required.

b) The Company has a regular programme for physical verification of its Property, Plant and equipment by which its Property, Plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and equipment. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on verification of the Property, Plant and equipment.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties included in financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Therefore, reporting under the said clause is not required.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii)

(a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and the coverage and procedure of such verification done by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during such physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of 5 crore rupees in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. There is difference between quarterly statements filed with banks and books of accounts.

Month Stock as per signed Stock statement submitted to bank Stock as per Books of accounts Difference Reasons Sept 2023 22,37,28,716/- 22,12,28,716/- 25,00,000/- The stock at customs bonded warehouse and catalyst given for job-work was not considered in the signed stock statement submitted to the bank as it was not known while preparing stock statements. Dec 2023 26,91,85,328/- 24,74,45,008/- 2,17,40,319/- Credit note passed after the stock statement was submitted to bank as on 31/12/2023

(i) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted unsecured loans, to various companies, firms, and other parties.

(A) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates hence not commented upon.

(B) The aggregate amount of loans or advances during the year amounts to Rs.76,70,61,751.97/- and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date amounts to Rs.16,21,91,804/- with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(a) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the terms and conditions of the loans and advances granted to the Parties at interest of 9% to 12% per annum however, they are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(b) No schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated. Therefore we cannot comment on the same.

(c) The amount is not overdue for more than 90 days since it is repayable on Demand.

(d) According to information and explanation and reasons given to us there are no such loans which are renewed or extended during the year and there are no fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties

(e) According to information and explanation and reasons given to us , the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying period of repayment of amount aggregating to Rs. 74,75,70,014.97/- .

Particulars Promoters Related Parties Others Aggregate amount of loans /advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand 5,12,04,444/- 53,0,4,71,296/- 165,894,275/- Percentage of loans / advances in nature of loans to the total loans 6.85% 70.96% 22.19%

(iv) (A) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has advanced loans to Directors/Company in which the director is interested to which the provisions of Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 apply and details of the parties are as mentioned below -

Name of Company/Party Amount Involved Balance as at balance sheet date Mihir Ghatalia 2,00,00,000/- Nil Nimit Ghatalia 61,43,124/- Nil Mira Ghatalia 2,02,14,229/- Nil Chetan K Mehta 13,48,216/- Nil Bina Ghatalia 44,92,000/- Nil Mihir Ghatalia HUF 1,03,00,000/- Nil Ekta N Ghatalia 10,00,000/- Nil

(B) Also, in our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made investment and given guarantee/provided security which falls under the purview of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence not commented upon.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any deemed deposits as at 31st March, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As per the information and explanation given to us, the maintenance of cost records specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(vii)

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Customs duty, Excise duty, Value Added Tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Customs duty, Excise duty, Value Added Tax, cess and any other material statutory dues in arrears, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount Period to which amount relates (Assessment Year) Due Date Date of Payment Income Tax Act,1961 TDS Interest and late fees 4,21,980/- Prior years Various Dates Unpaid till date Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding Demand u/s 271(1)(c) 13,256/- 2000-01 Various Dates Unpaid till date Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding Demand u/s 271(1)(c) 206/- 2001-02 Various Dates Unpaid till date Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding Demand u/s 143(1)(a) 15,60,633/- 2011-12 Various Dates Unpaid till date Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding Demand u/s 143(1)(a) 11,80,982/- 2012-13 Various Dates Unpaid till date Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding Demand u/s 147 57,69,507/- 2013-14 Various Dates Unpaid till date Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding Demand u/s 143(3) 4,15,615/- 2014-15 Various Dates Unpaid till date Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding Demand u/s 154 1,02,760/- 2016-17 Various Dates Unpaid till date Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding Demand u/s 154 10,61,340/- 2017-18 Various Dates Unpaid till date Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding Demand u/s 143(1)(a) 2,47,29,750/- 2018-19 Various Dates Unpaid till date Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding Demand u/s 143(1)(a) 77,45,725/- 2019-20 Various Dates Unpaid till date Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding Intimation u/s 143(1) 1,62,48,860/- 2020-21 Various Dates Unpaid till date Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding Intimation u/s 143(1) 78,24,860/- 2021-22 Various Dates Unpaid till date Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding Demand u/s 143(1)(a) 1,85,70,418/- 2021-22 Various Dates Unpaid till date Income Tax Act,1961 IT Intimation 65,760/- * 2023-24 Various Dates Unpaid till date

* As per IT Intimation. Difference is due to Interest calculation.

a) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues under section Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding demand u/s 250 31,36,130/-* AY 2007-08 CIT (A) Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding demand u/s 143(3) 19,54,180/-** AY 2008-09 CIT (A) Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding demand u/s 143(3) 1,15,50,010/-*# AY 2008-09 High Court Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding demand u/s 254 87,77,290/-*## AY 2009-10 High Court Income Tax Act,1961 Outstanding demand u/s 271(1)(c) 17,68,965/-**# AY 2009-10 CIT (A) Goods and service Tax Act, 2017 Demand Order u/s 73 8,62,09,504/- FY 2017-18 Joint Commissioners of State Tax. Goods and service Tax Act, 2017 Demand Order u/s 73 11,28,023/- FY 2017-18 Joint Commissioners of State Tax. Goods and service Tax Act, 2017 Demand Order u/s 73 28,34,168/- FY 2018-19 Deputy Commissioners of State Tax Goods and service Tax Act, 2017 Demand Order u/s 73 1,88,00,559/- FY 2018-19 Deputy Commissioners of State Tax Goods and service Tax Act, 2017 Demand Order u/s 73 35,56,462/- FY 2018-19 Deputy Commissioners of State Tax Goods and service Tax Act, 2017 Demand Order u/s 73 8,80,589/- FY 2019-20 Deputy Commissioners of State Tax Goods and service Tax Act, 2017 Demand Order u/s 73 11,00,359/- FY 2020-21 Deputy Commissioners of State Tax Goods and service Tax Act, 2017 Intimation of liability u/s 73(5) 7,70,047/- FY 2021-22 Deputy Commissioners of State Tax Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Order u/s 26 42,92,536/- FY 2014-15 Joint Commissioner of State Tax Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Order u/s 26 34,39,215/- FY 2007-08 Appeal Filed with Maharashtra State Tribunal

Note:

(*) As per Appeal Effect Order dated 03.04.2023

(**) The company has appealed against the demand of Rs. 19,54,180 in CIT(A) on 14/5/2022.

But it was rejected hence appeal against ITAT will be filed.

(*#) ITAT Order Passed, Department has filed appeal against the Tribunal order with High Court Rs.3057224/- is duplicate liability.

(**#) Order passed against the company ITAT Appeal filing in Process.

(*##) ITAT Order Passed, Department has filed appeal against the Tribunal order with High Court.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us no transactions were found that were not recorded in the books of account but have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any term loans which applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained hence, this clause not applicable for the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, no instances were found were the funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence, not commented upon.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence, not commented upon.

(x)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence, not commented upon.

(b) The company has made preferential allotment during the year. With respect to preferential allotment Company has allotted 26,69,619 shares of Rs. 10 each @ Rs. 37.8 each on preferential basis on 27th March, 2024. However, the consideration towards said allotment was not received till the balance sheet date i.e. 31st March 2024 and it was received after balance sheet date i.e. on 18th April 2024.

Therefore, for the financial year 2023-24, the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and since the funds were received after the

Financial year 2023-24, we cannot comment whether funds raised have been used for the purposes for which they were raised.

(xi)

(a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us no whistle-blower complaints, have been received during the year by the Company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Consequently, provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence, not commented upon.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)

(a) The Company has an internal audit system in place which is sufficient with respect to its size and nature of the business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered and no material observations were found in it.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the period under review.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Company is not part of any group of companies therefore provisions of Paragraph 3(xvi)(d) is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, this clause is not applicable

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year under review.

(xix) On the basis of information and explanations given to us and on basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx)

(a) On the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount, hence not transferred any unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) On the basis of information and explanation given to us there is no amount remaining unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

(xxi) The Company does not have any subsidiaries therefore reporting under Paragraph 3(xxi) is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For Motilal & Associates LLP

(a member firm of M A R C K S Network)

Chartered Accountants

ICAI FRN: 106584W/W100751

Rishabh Jain

(Partner)

ICAI MRN: 179547

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30th May 2024

UDIN: 24179547BKAVFK8374

ANNEXURE"B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUBSECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORSRESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining anunderstanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed

risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Motilal & Associates LLP

(a member firm of M A R C K S Network)

Chartered Accountants

ICAI FRN: 106584W/W100751

Rishabh Jain

(Partner)

ICAI MRN: 179547

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30th May 2024

UDIN: 24179547BKAVFK8374