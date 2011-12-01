Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.44
-23.23
-17.65
-14.27
Net Worth
-17.44
-13.23
-7.65
-4.27
Minority Interest
Debt
25.21
23.85
20.13
19.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.77
10.62
12.48
15.16
Fixed Assets
9.89
12.37
15.13
9.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.16
1.87
4.11
3.49
Networking Capital
-3.31
-3.65
-6.95
1.34
Inventories
2.1
2.8
2.8
2.8
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.11
1.27
0.7
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.57
3.26
2.63
2.3
Sundry Creditors
-2.85
-5.12
-3.88
-3.16
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.24
-5.86
-9.2
-0.6
Cash
0.03
0.03
0.18
0.63
Total Assets
7.77
10.62
12.47
15.16
