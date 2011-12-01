iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.44

-23.23

-17.65

-14.27

Net Worth

-17.44

-13.23

-7.65

-4.27

Minority Interest

Debt

25.21

23.85

20.13

19.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.77

10.62

12.48

15.16

Fixed Assets

9.89

12.37

15.13

9.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.16

1.87

4.11

3.49

Networking Capital

-3.31

-3.65

-6.95

1.34

Inventories

2.1

2.8

2.8

2.8

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.11

1.27

0.7

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.57

3.26

2.63

2.3

Sundry Creditors

-2.85

-5.12

-3.88

-3.16

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.24

-5.86

-9.2

-0.6

Cash

0.03

0.03

0.18

0.63

Total Assets

7.77

10.62

12.47

15.16

Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.