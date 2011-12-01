Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.47
0.21
1.08
1.08
yoy growth (%)
123.43
-80.47
0
50
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.04
-0.17
As % of sales
9.15
11.65
3.87
16.19
Other costs
-0.3
-0.91
-1.36
-1.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
65.02
433.4
126.53
112.64
Operating profit
0.12
-0.72
-0.32
-0.31
OPM
25.81
-345.06
-30.41
-28.83
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.02
-0.04
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.76
-0.32
-0.19
-0.05
Other income
0.49
0.25
0.24
0.02
Profit before tax
-0.25
-0.82
-0.32
-0.38
Taxes
-0.05
0.23
0.09
0.11
Tax rate
21.55
-29.01
-30.89
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.3
-0.58
-0.22
-0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.3
-0.58
-0.22
-0.26
yoy growth (%)
-47.21
162.36
-16.43
-66.92
NPM
-65.65
-277.92
-20.67
-24.74
