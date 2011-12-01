iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.47

0.21

1.08

1.08

yoy growth (%)

123.43

-80.47

0

50

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.02

-0.04

-0.17

As % of sales

9.15

11.65

3.87

16.19

Other costs

-0.3

-0.91

-1.36

-1.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

65.02

433.4

126.53

112.64

Operating profit

0.12

-0.72

-0.32

-0.31

OPM

25.81

-345.06

-30.41

-28.83

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.02

-0.04

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.76

-0.32

-0.19

-0.05

Other income

0.49

0.25

0.24

0.02

Profit before tax

-0.25

-0.82

-0.32

-0.38

Taxes

-0.05

0.23

0.09

0.11

Tax rate

21.55

-29.01

-30.89

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.3

-0.58

-0.22

-0.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.3

-0.58

-0.22

-0.26

yoy growth (%)

-47.21

162.36

-16.43

-66.92

NPM

-65.65

-277.92

-20.67

-24.74

Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.