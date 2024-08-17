Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.44
-23.23
-17.65
-14.27
Net Worth
-17.44
-13.23
-7.65
-4.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.47
0.21
1.08
1.08
yoy growth (%)
123.43
-80.47
0
50
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.04
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.25
-0.82
-0.32
-0.38
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.02
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.05
0.23
0.09
0.11
Working capital
-1.65
3.8
-0.15
1.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
123.43
-80.47
0
50
Op profit growth
-116.71
121.51
5.44
-82.35
EBIT growth
-201.54
303.18
-62.98
-78.62
Net profit growth
-47.21
162.36
-16.43
-66.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SANTOSH KUMAR JAIN
Director
PRABHAT JAIN
Director
HIREN HARSHAD DOSHI
Managing Director
KISHAN VIR SHARMA
Director
SIDDHARTHA ANANTA BHARGAVA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
